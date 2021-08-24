This silent British Pathé newsreel film was taken after the Anglo-Irish Treaty was signed on December 6, 1921

In his novel “The 13th Apostle," author Dermot McEvoy writes about his own family's part in the fight for Irish freedom and their relationship with Michael Collins.

Here is how he introduces the fateful clip of Michael Collins the day he signed the Anglo-Irish treaty and proclaimed with a sad prescience that he had signed his own death warrant.

McEvoy writes: "Check out this video to find out why the ladies so loved Michael Collins! This silent British Pathé newsreel film was taken after the Anglo-Irish Treaty was signed on December 6, 1921.

“Sit through 1:14 before Collins shows up—yeah, that’s King George V and British Prime Minister David Lloyd George performing the overture—and it'll be worth the wait. With Collins are three of his fellow signatories: Robert Barton, Gavan Duffy, and Arthur Griffith.

“Right at the end of the clip, you can see Collins first smiling, then giving a great guffaw. He's wearing his famous—or infamous—facial hair, which his fiancée Kitty Kiernan referred to as his 'Charlie Chaplin mustache.'”

* Originally published in January 2014. Updated in 2021.