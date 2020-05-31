Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’s personal beauty regime has been revealed.

The former First Lady and style icon was a regular client of famed Hungarian dermatologist Dr. Erno Laszlo, who was based in New York City.

Documents released by the Dr Erno Laszlo Institute, and which are currently on loan to New York City’s Makeup Museum, offer a glimpse into Jackie’s skincare routine, The Daily Mail reports.

Read More: Jackie Kennedy almost married a successful Irish lawyer

The personal document was shared on the Makeup Museum’s Instagram.

Dated May 1, 1963, the typewritten consultation notes detail the personalized skincare regime the doctor gave to Jackie. The document also includes tips for President John F Kennedy, who would be assassinated in Dallas six months later.

The notes reveal Jackie dealt with blackheads and pimples and offer guidelines for her to follow on an upcoming vacation to Cape Cod with the president.

Dr. Laszlo instructed her to use a facial toner on her armpits whenever she applied it to her face and advised a protein-heavy diet, with two boiled eggs for breakfast and plenty of fish.

The doctor also urged her to ditch her hat because the sun was “good for her” and she should “not be afraid of brown spots” because he will “make them fade in the fall.”

The notes say that Jackie found walking “boring” and feared it might cause varicose veins, but Dr Laszlo told her she needed to exercise.

The doctor suggested that JFK use bronzing oil in the sun and, like Jackie, apply Laszlo’s Light Controlling Lotion after bathing. The notes indicate that “Mrs K” agreed to speak to her husband about it.

The paper also says Jackie should drink champagne, because “that is about the only thing she drinks.”

Read More: Jackie Kennedy dated Alec Baldwin despite 28 year age gap

Jackie Kennedy was only one of Dr. Laszlo’s well-known clients. Greta Garbo, Katherine Hepburn, Audrey Hepburn, and Marilyn Monroe were all clients of the dermatologist, who died in 1973.

Doreen Bloch, co-founder and executive director at the Makeup Museum, said the document was “a historical gem.”

“It speaks to the role of women in society, and the importance of beauty and flawless imagery in politics in the 1950s and 1960s,” she said.