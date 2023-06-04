Fancy taking a scenic tour of 1960s Dublin? Well, now you can with this 58-year-old footage of Ireland’s capital.

Step into a time machine and travel back to the year 1965 when the bustling streets of Dublin were navigated by the iconic CIE Dublin Bus. In this article, we delve into a rare piece of archival footage—a training video shot by the CIE (Coras Iompair Eireann) Dublin Bus company more than half a century ago. Join us on this captivating journey through history as we explore the sights, sounds, and experiences captured in this remarkable time capsule.

The Dublin Bus training video from 1965 provides a fascinating glimpse into the past, offering a unique perspective on the operations, training procedures, and the city's atmosphere during that era. Preserved for posterity, this rare footage takes us on a journey through time, revealing the day-to-day life of Dublin's bus drivers and conductors.

As the video progresses, we are treated to mesmerizing footage of Dublin city in 1965. The bustling streets come alive with vintage cars, iconic landmarks, and a vibrant atmosphere that transports us to a bygone era. We witness pedestrians strolling along O'Connell Street, the heart of Dublin, with its historic buildings, shops, and bustling crowds. Glimpses of iconic locations such as Grafton Street, Temple Bar, and Trinity College evoke a sense of nostalgia and remind us of the city's enduring charm.

In an age of modern technology and rapid advancements in transportation, this archival footage allows us to reflect on the evolution of public transport and appreciate the dedication of the individuals who have kept the wheels turning for generations.

Watch the "Dublin Town in 1965" video below:

* Originally published January 2013, updated in June 2023.