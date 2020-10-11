After the most notorious massacre in Irish history, Oliver Cromwell's siege of Wexford took place until October 11 in 1649.

The Siege of Wexford took place during what was the most violent century in Ireland's history. Indeed during the 17th century, the island was one of the most violent countries in Europe. Beset by almost constant warfare historians estimate the Irish population fell by 20% between 1641 and 1652.

This short podcast, the second in the series “This Week in Irish History" from the Irish History Podcast, looks at the story of the siege of Wexford which took place in 1649. The siege began when the town was surrounded by Oliver Cromwell's New Model Army.

Cromwell had landed in Dublin in the summer of 1649 and within a few weeks, he had besieged the town of Drogheda. This ended in what is still regarded as one of the most notorious massacres in Irish history. Large numbers of soldiers, as well as civilians, were killed inside the town when Cromwellian troops forced their way into Drogheda on September 11.

Having sacked Drogheda Cromwell marched down the east coast of Ireland arriving at Wexford in early October. Inside the walls of the town, the population of Wexford was petrified, fearing what had happened at Drogheda a few weeks earlier would be repeated.

