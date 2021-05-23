Cindy the circus elephant is memorialized in Co Roscommon decades after her visit.
A circus elephant named Cindy will now be forever memorialized in Castlerea, Co Roscommon after making a big impression when she visited more than half a century ago.
The Roscommon Herald reports that Cindy became a celebrity in June 1958 when the late Patsy Glynn Sr took a picture of the parading circus elephant coming out of Stephen Mannion’s Bar on Main Street, Castlerea.
Glynn’s photo appeared in several newspapers and in the Vintner’s magazine with the caption ‘customers come in all shapes and sizes.’
When Cindy the elephant died in Athenry in 1972, Castlerea Towns Trust offered a gravesite in The Demesne, and Cindy was buried there.
In 2014, local Seán Browne had the idea to mark the gravesite. With the help of local businessmen Benny O’Connell, John Keenan and stonemason Declan Hawthorne, Cindy’s grave was finally marked 42 years after she was buried.
An epitaph at her memorial, penned by Chris Kane from Williamstown, reads:
Cindy the Elephant
Gone to the Great Kingdom Beyond the Skies
1972
The great trumpet silent
The end of a mammoth reign
Home at last in Castlerea
Entombed in its Demense
*Originally published in 2014, updated in May 2021.
