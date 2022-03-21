Sheppard’s Irish Auction House will hold the upcoming auction 'Irish Vernacular: Private Collection of Ceramics, Furniture, and Metalwork' on March 29.

The auction house has announced the sale of "a private collection of Irish vernacular objects that has been assidiuosly assembled over three generations."

The auction will take place on Tuesday, March 29 at 10:00am BST at Sheppard's salesroom in Durrow, as well as online.

Highlights from this important collection include a medieval mether, a ceremonial drinking vessel carved from a single piece of wood (€4,000 - 6,000), a County Meath Gibson hedge chair (€500 – 800), an Arthur Griffith commemorative jug c. 1922 (€500 – 800), and a 19th century Penny Farthing bicycle (€4,000 – 6,000).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheppard’s (@sheppardsiah)

Other interesting lots included in the sale: a rare Charles Stewart Parnell commemorative fire fender c. 1904,(€300 – 500), a wooden donkey’s plough (€200 – 300), an 18th century Kildare rush light (€300 – 500), a carved pine penal cross (€300 – 500), a 19th century metal-bound noggin (€300 – 500), a pierce of Wexford Salesman’s model plough (€400 – 600), a 19th century model shop front (€1,500 – 2,000) and Irish Elk Skull and Antlers (€3,000 – 5,000).

The items can be viewed at Sheppard's from March 26 – 28, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm BST each day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheppard’s (@sheppardsiah)

As one of Ireland's leading auction houses, Sheppard's are specialists in Chinese ceramics and works of art; historical documents, and period pieces of high quality furniture, especially Irish.

Sheppard's equally enjoys a reputation for artworks ranging from early eighteenth-century portraits to contemporary paintings.

The fully illustrated catalogue can be found online at www.sheppards.ie.