Tuatha offers those interested in history, archaeology, and Irish heritage, in-depth expert detailed information on places to visit. Members can enjoy itineraries for epic road trips and trails, and online courses so they can dig deeper into the stories of Ireland’s past.
“We hope it will be an ideal gift for people who love getting off the beaten track and exploring more of Ireland’s remarkable archaeology, history and heritage,” says Abarta Director and archaeologist Neil Jackman.
Here’s what people can enjoy the moment they join:
Online courses
New courses are also in the works. These include an in-depth "TimeTour of the Vinegar Hill Battlefield" with Dr. Damian Shiels, an expert in conflict archaeology, and another "TimeTour of the Dingle Peninsula" with archaeologist Isabel Bennett.
They also have courses coming soon on practical subjects like Irish genealogy and research. The team aims to connect members to the leading experts in Irish heritage.
Places to visit in Ireland
So if you are looking for a megalithic tomb that is wheelchair accessible on the Wild Atlantic Way, a site in Northern Ireland that’s great for walking the dog, or a castle that is great to bring the kids – they can help!
Expertly designed itineraries
There's also lots more content, like their Irish Immersion Videos that give you a short break from your desk as you watch the sunset over Clogher Beach, or hear the wind from the summit of a hilltop fort in Kerry.
There are monthly or annual subscription options. Those looking to sign up to Tuatha or buy it as a gift for a loved one should visit: AbartaHeritage.ie/Tuatha.
