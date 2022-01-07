Award-winning Tipperary company Abarta Heritage has launched an innovative new membership service called Tuatha, designed to help people to enjoy a more meaningful experience at Ireland's wonderful heritage sites.



Tuatha offers those interested in history, archaeology, and Tuatha offers those interested in history, archaeology, and Irish heritage, in-depth expert detailed information on places to visit. Members can enjoy itineraries for epic road trips and trails, and online courses so they can dig deeper into the stories of Ireland’s past.



“We hope it will be an ideal gift for people who love getting off the beaten track and exploring more of Ireland’s remarkable archaeology, history and heritage,” says Abarta Director and archaeologist “We hope it will be an ideal gift for people who love getting off the beaten track and exploring more of Ireland’s remarkable archaeology, history and heritage,” says Abarta Director and archaeologist Neil Jackman

Jackman is also the author of the "Guide to Ireland’s Ancient East" and "Guide to Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way".

Read more From archaeological gems to stunning strolls - exploring Ireland's beauty

Dublin day out: The Custom House role in Ireland's War of Independence



Here’s what people can enjoy the moment they join: All the content has been created by the experienced team of archaeologists at Abarta Heritage, so it has been extensively researched. This allows visitors to enjoy a more meaningful experience when they explore places like Kells Priory in Kilkenny or the passage tombs of Carrowkeel.

Online courses

Online courses – starting with an "Introduction to Irish Archaeology", members can discover the key themes, sites and periods of Ireland’s past. All delivered through a series of video classes. They can also find workbooks and lots of additional resources to allow them to delve deeper into the subject.



New courses are also in the works. These include an in-depth "TimeTour of the Vinegar Hill Battlefield" with Dr. Damian Shiels, an expert in conflict archaeology, and another "TimeTour of the Dingle Peninsula" with archaeologist Isabel Bennett.



They also have courses coming soon on practical subjects like Irish genealogy and research. The team aims to connect members to the leading experts in Irish heritage.

Places to visit in Ireland

Using all of their experience in writing guidebooks and audio guides, they have places to visit all around the island of Ireland. All articles come with images and information on the story of the place, along with practical information about opening times, directions and accessibility. All are searchable through an advanced filtering system.



So if you are looking for a megalithic tomb that is wheelchair accessible on the Wild Atlantic Way, a site in Northern Ireland that’s great for walking the dog, or a castle that is great to bring the kids – they can help!

Expertly designed itineraries





There's also lots more content, like their Irish Immersion Videos that give you a short break from your desk as you watch the sunset over Clogher Beach, or hear the wind from the summit of a hilltop fort in Kerry.



There are monthly or annual subscription options. Those looking to sign up to Tuatha or buy it as a gift for a loved one should visit: AbartaHeritage.ie/Tuatha. Tuatha has itineraries featuring hidden gems and iconic sites, that allow people to dwell a little longer in an area and to enjoy landscapes in new ways. Including road trips like our tours of the Dingle Peninsula or Causeway Coast, and walking trails like the Temple Cronán Looped Walk. They are full of practical information and beautifully designed by archaeological artist Sara.There's also lots more content, like their Irish Immersion Videos that give you a short break from your desk as you watch the sunset over Clogher Beach, or hear the wind from the summit of a hilltop fort in Kerry.There are monthly or annual subscription options. Those looking to sign up to Tuatha or buy it as a gift for a loved one should visit:

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral IrishCentral History Love Irish history? Share your favorite stories with other history buffs in the IrishCentral History Facebook group.

This article was submitted to the IrishCentral contributors network by a member of the global Irish community. To become an IrishCentral contributor click here.