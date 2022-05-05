This Mother's Day touch her Irish heart by planting an Irish Heritage Tree in the land of her ancestors.

Mother’s Day is a joyous celebration honoring our devotion and love for our mother. The Mother is a heartfelt and profound figure in Ireland and her role is as essential as the Irish poetry and music she inspires, watching over her children and teaching them the importance of family.

This year for Mother’s Day, give your mother a gift as real and as magnificent as the love she spreads by gifting her an Irish Heritage Tree planted in her honor in her beloved homeland. As deep as her love, the roots of these native Irish trees will touch the spirits of the ancestors that gave her the Emerald pride that she holds so dear.

The Irish Heritage Tree planted in her name will be part of a magnificent woodland that will contribute in keeping Ireland green for generations to come and help in the important environmental cause of reforestation.

The Irish Heritage Tree Program plants exclusively native Irish trees including oak, alder, birch and Scots pine. Your Irish Heritage Tree will endure and stand tall as a living symbol for your deep love this Mother’s Day and many Mothers’ Days to come.

Your Irish Heritage Tree will either be planted in our forest on the breathtaking Golden Vale of Ireland, County Tipperary, a rolling bed of pastureland that has been settled since prehistoric times and was the center of power for the early kings of Munster.

Or else in our second rural farmland situated near Drimoleague in the heart of West Cork, which is surrounded by landscapes of immense natural beauty and the surrounding countryside is dotted with ancient ringforts.

Planting a tree this Mother's Day, including a certificate of dedication, costs only $69.99 with an additional option to receive your certificate framed for an extra $29.99. Plus free shipping to the USA!