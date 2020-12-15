As your family gathers together this season - be it in person or virtually - discussions of your Irish ancestry are likely to arise.

Where did your great-great-grandmother come from? Who did your third cousin marry? Did your great uncle receive any military commendations? What year did your granny arrive leave Ireland and go abroad?

While your immediate family is likely a vast source of information, MyHeritage can help fill in the gaps by providing you access to more than 12.6 billion historical records, many of which are Irish!

For instance, MyHeritage currently hosts Irish birth, marriage, and death certificates, Irish census records, historic newspapers, and Irish immigration records, including passenger logs from Ellis Island in New York City.

In fact, earlier this year, MyHeritage shared this data visualization of the top male names among the Ellis Island and Other New York Passenger Lists, 1820–1957 for each decade between 1850 and 1950.

Notably, from the 1850s - 1910s, more Irish males arrived than any other nationality, due in large part to Ireland's Great Hunger. Could your Irish ancestor be among these many Irish men who arrived in the US during that period?

If your holiday gathering has you wondering about the depths of your Irish ancestry, MyHeritage is the perfect place to begin exploring.

Better yet, MyHeritage is currently offering 60 percent off of its top-tier Complete Plan, which provides access to all of MyHeritage’s features and historical records, making it the best plan available for family history research.

Here’s what you can do with a MyHeritage Complete Plan:

Build your family tree online and discover your family’s past

Start your family tree by entering information about the relatives you know

Research your family with our collection of historical records

Search 12.6 billion historical records to learn more about the people in your tree

Grow your tree through automatic matches to other family trees

Uncover more of your family’s story with our automatic search technology

The Complete Plan provides access to all MyHeritage features, including:

Unlimited family tree size

Automatic Smart Matches™ to other users’ trees that reveal new information about your family history

Unlimited Instant Discoveries™ allowing you to add an entire new branch to your family tree in one click

Tree Consistency Checker that identifies potential mistakes in your family tree data and suggests corrections

Advanced features for DNA results (DNA test kits can be purchased separately)

Huge collections of diverse international records: birth, death, marriage, census, and more

The best historical records collection worldwide for users with ancestors outside of the United States

1 billion new records added every year

Automatic Record Matches that reveal new information about individuals in your family tree

Priority customer support via phone and email

Recurring annual subscription

MyHeritage believes that family history is a key part of what makes us who we are, and wants to help you connect deeply and personally with your family’s stories and your ancestors and relatives who star in them, all while helping you pass down your family treasures to the future generations.

MyHeritage is the leading global discovery platform for exploring family history and gaining valuable health insights. Its sophisticated matching technologies, billions of international historical records, and at-home DNA tests take you on a meaningful discovery journey that unites your past, present, and future.