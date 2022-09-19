Looking for a Celtic knot symbol for your family or ideas for a Celtic symbol for a family tattoo? Here are some of the best Celtic symbols for family around.

While there is no exact Celtic symbol for family, many of these Celtic knots, Celtic symbols, Claddagh, and Ogham signs are perfect if you’re looking for a way to signify family love and strength. Whether you’re just looking for a symbol your family can have as their own or if you’re looking for an idea for a Celtic family tattoo symbol, these are beautiful, ornate, and have plenty of historic meaning behind them.

Be sure to tell us what your favorite is below and if your family has a Celtic symbol tattoo, let us know why you picked it.

Read more Top gods and goddesses from Celtic mythology

Celtic family symbol - Triquetra/Trinity Knot

The Triquetra or Trinity knot is the most common kind of Celtic knot. One continuous line interweaving around itself, symbolizing the eternal spiritual life as well as unity and trinity of soul, heart, and mind. This Celtic symbol can be used to signify the unity of your family and endless family love.

Celtic family symbol - A Claddagh ring

The Claddagh ring is known worldwide and continues to be worn as jewelry because of its meaning, regardless of whether you have Irish heritage or not.

The heart of the ring represents love, the hands represent friendship, and the crown represents loyalty. Love, friendship, and loyalty are some of the best family traits you could ask for!

Celtic family symbol - Triskelion

The Triskelion symbol is made up of three conjoined spirals and rotational symmetry. While nature and the movement of life are thought of as one of the meanings of this symbol, it is thought by some to describe the past, present, and future. Highly regarded as a symbol of strength, this family Celtic symbol could be used to show movement forward from adverse conditions.

Celtic family symbol - Serch Bythol

This Celtic symbol, formed from two triskeles was created by jewelry makers to symbolize everlasting love. They are said to represent two people joined together forever in body, mind, and spirit.

Celtic family symbol - Ogham

Ogham is an ancient Irish alphabet that was used in early medieval times to write in the early Irish language. Most inscriptions are believed to have been personal names while some believe certain individual marks to be symbols for trees. Several jewelry makers now make use of the ancient script to make beautiful family pieces.

Celtic family symbol - Celtic Tree of Life

Did you know that the Celtic calendar and astrology were linked to our native trees? The Celtic calendar was based on sacred trees and compatibility between the different tree groupings. The Celts also believed trees had sacred properties.

* Originally published in Jan 2018, updated in 2022.