Are you an ivy, ash, willow, or rowan tree, according to the Celtic calendar and seasons?

The Celtic calendar was based on sacred trees and compatibility between the different tree groupings. The Celts believed trees had sacred properties. Which tree are you?

Birch:

People born from December 24 to January 21.

In old Celtic culture, the New Year started with the defeat of the old year or old king. Compatibility with Willow, Vine, and Ivy.

Rowan:

People born from January 22 to February 18.

They are compatible with Ivy and with Hawthorn.

Ash:

Born from February 19 to March 17.

Your best relations will be with Oak and Willow.

Alder:

Born from March 18 to April 14.

Try to know Hazel and Elder. They are perfect for you if you are under Alder protection … A strong protection!

Willow:

From April 15 to May 12.

They are friendly people and get along well with Hazel, Vine, Birch, Oak, and Ash.

Hawthorn:

From May 13 to June 9.

Rowan and Ivy are your best friends.

Oak:

From May 13 to July 7.

They are the kings. Oak people have a similar personality to Leo people. They were born to lead.

Holly:

From July 8 to August 4.

Compatibility with Ash and Elder.

Hazel:

From August 5 to September 1.

Compatibility with Oak, Vine, Reed, Willow and Alder. Really nice people!

Vine:

From September 2 to September 29.

Vine represents joy and they get on well with Willow and Birch.

Ivy:

From September 30 to October 27.

A problematic personality is similar to Scorpio. People can love them but in fact, they don’t trust anyone.

Reed:

From October 28 to November 24.

Compatibility with Oak and Ash.

From November 25 to December 23.

A really conservative personality. Compatibility with Holly and Alder.

* Originally published in February 2014.