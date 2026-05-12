In this article, we will discuss the demand for PAT testing careers, future challenges, and job opportunities. Keep reading!

What Does A PAT Tester Actually Do?

A PAT Tester checks electrical equipment to make sure it is safe. This equipment could be anything from a microwave and laptops to industrial tools.

You’ll be testing for:

Faulty wiring

Damaged plugs or cords

Proper earthing and insulation

Any signs of risk that could lead to electrical accidents

PAT Testers can work anywhere across offices, schools, factories, shops and buildings.

Current Demand Of PAT Testing In The UK

The current demand for PAT testing in the UK is very high. In the UK, there are thousands of organizations and businesses, containing hundreds of portable appliances that need to be tested on a regular basis. Companies, schools and factories require PAT Testers to keep the workplace safe.

As more and more new equipment is being installed in workplaces, more PAT testers will be needed in the future.

Moreover, in the UK, the Electricity at Work Regulations 1989 have made it compulsory for businesses and landlords to ensure electrical equipment safety through regular PAT Testing.

Beyond traditional testing, PAT Testing roles are also in growing demand in areas such as smart home systems and energy compliance.

Skills To Succeed As A Future PAT Tester

As a PAT Tester, you need good technical and soft skills to succeed in the future.

On the technical side, you need to learn the traditional methods and know how new technologies work. For example, smart devices and IoT (Internet of Things) work is becoming more important in PAT Testing.

On the other hand, soft skills such as attention to detail, a problem-solving attitude, and creativity are important skills for this role.

If you want to become a well-rounded PAT Tester, complete Lead Academy’s 1-day PAT Testing Training in London. It is a face-to-face training certified by the Continuing Professional Development (CPD) where you’ll learn complete PAT testing skills in just one day.

Challenges Of Future PAT Testing Jobs

As technology and automation advance, it can be challenging for manual PAT testers to stay relevant. But at the same time, there are many new opportunities on the rise. For example, as we mentioned above, smart techs nowadays will create more PAT testing opportunities in the future.

Another challenge is to keep up with changing safety rules. New devices mean new testing methods, so PAT testers will have to stay up to date all the time. At Lead Academy, we always make sure our training is up-to-date to meet the latest safety standards. Join our 1-day PAT Testing Training in Birmingham to learn all the skills you need to become a successful PAT Tester in the future.

Job Opportunities In PAT Testing

PAT testing is a valuable skill that is used across a wide range of roles, including:

Facilities Managers

IT Support Technicians

Health and Safety Officers

Events Technicians.

You can work full-time as a PAT testing engineer or become a self-employed PAT tester.

Final Words

It’s clear that the future of a PAT testing career is bright. No matter how advanced the appliances become, professional PAT testing is required on a regular basis.

To thrive as a PAT tester in the future, you need to get accredited training from experienced professionals and keep a constant learning attitude.