Revel in the luxury of the exquisite Slieve Donard Resort and Spa, nestled at the foot of the Mountains of Mourne on six-acres of spectacular beach-front grounds.

Arriving at Slieve Donard Resort and Spa you get an immediate sense of why during the 18th century "taking the sea air" would be prescribed by doctors to cure all kinds of maladies. The glamor of this stately hotel, with beach-front grounds on the outskirts of Newcastle town, is simply magic.

Soak it up!

We were lucky enough to spend a long weekend in this getaway, less than an hour away from Belfast city, and we highly recommend taking time out here to rest and recharge.

Spend some time soaking in the old-world charm of this wonderful Victorian hotel, frequented by stars such as Percy French and Charlie Chaplin. Once you’re recharged and rested take advantage of all the Slieve Donard has to offer from its golden strand to golfing, fishing, horse-riding, and hiking.

Slieve Donard stands in six acres of immaculate private grounds - a golden strand of beach borders it on one side while the Royal County Down Golf Links frames the other. The hotel boasts 180 luxurious bedrooms, many with stunning views the Mountains of Mourne and County Down coastline.

Relax...

If relaxation is what you seek the Spa at Slieve Donard overlooking a windswept beach and the Mountains of Mourne - the perfect cocoon to revitalize and restore. Keep an eye out for seasonal pamper packages or try their most popular treatment the ESPA Iconic back, face, and scalp treatment.

Dine in…

The famous Oak Restaurant and enjoy the finest of culinary delights from chefs who pride themselves on using the finest fresh local produce. Enjoy the opulent surrounding over dinner (we highly recommend the Ballotine Carnbrooke Free Range Chicken) or indulge in a hearty breakfast buffet, or their famous Afternoon Tea.

For more casual dining visit the welcoming Percy French Inn, at the resort’s gates. This comfortable family restaurant will satisfy everyone's culinary needs, in a wonderful old-style gatehouse, with sea views.

Sip on...

We highly recommend a Great Dictator gin cocktail in Chaplin’s Bar, named for the great comic hero who stayed at the resort in 1921. This relaxing lounge and in the heart of the hotel is the perfect place to wind down and have a drink before dinner or enjoy teas, coffees, or a quick snack.

The Charlie Chaplin story goes, that after his first marriage to Mildred Harris had ended in an acrimonious divorce and he visited the resort seeking rest and solace. To add to his woes he had recently learned of the death of his first love Hetty Kelly who hailed from County Down and he was hoping to find something of her spirit on his visit. He signed the hotel register giving his address as simply New York City and for a while, he was taken to the hearts of Newcastle people as their very own link to the wonderful world of the movies.

We can certainly picture this 1940s movie star enjoying the sumptuous rooms of Slieve Donard.

Explore…

Newcastle town, right on the doorstep of the Slieve Donard resort, filled with gift shops, boutiques, cafes, and bars galore. For the more adventurous take to the trails and enjoy a hike overlooking the sea in the Mountains of Mourne.

Right on the doorstep of this impressive estate are fantastic walking and climbing experiences, including Tollymore Forest Park, Silent Valley, Castlewellan Country Park, and Murlough Bay Nature Reserve. There are also countless opportunities for horse riding, fishing, sailing, off-road driving, mountaineering, and windsurfing in the area.

* Slieve Donard Resort and Spa, Downs Rd, Newcastle, County Down, BT33 0AH, United Kingdom. Tel +44 28 4372 1066. For more information visit www.hastingshotels.com/slieve-donard-resort-and-spa.