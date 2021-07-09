Back on January 1, the new Daniel Patrick Moynihan Train Hall opened on Manhattan’s West Side “on budget,” The New York Times noted, “a couple of months early…in the midst of everything else, we needed this. New York needs this.”

That the former U.S. Senator used to live in the nearby Hell’s Kitchen tenements makes this an all the more impressive monument to one of the more fascinating Irish Americans of the 20th century.

Since then, though, the Moynihan legacy has gone on a kind of crazy ride.

In March, his daughter Maura got into an altercation with an Asian man and woman. Turns out Moynihan and the couple were neighbors engaged in a long-running dispute.

Still, this was troubling, especially amidst daily reports of anti-Asian violence.

Then, “nearly 20 years after his (2003) death,” The New York Times Book Review ran a long assessment of Moynihan’s life and ideas.

“Hardly a week goes by when some new public outrage doesn’t remind me of his prescience,” wrote Joe Klein.

And therein lies the problem. Was Moynihan’s great gift his brilliant foresight, or ability to simply piss people off?

The bow tie and goofy posh accent didn’t help.

For me, Moynihan’s best work (if deeply-flawed), written with Nathan Glazer (“it was mostly Glazer,” Klein notes) was Beyond the Melting Pot: The Negroes, Puerto Ricans, Jews, Italians, and Irish of New York City.

Published in 1963, the book argues that the main “point about the Melting Pot…is that it did not happen,” adding, “The notion that the intense and unprecedented mixture of ethnic and religious groups in America was soon to blend into a homogeneous end product has outlived its usefulness.”

But Moynihan is probably most famous -- or infamous -- for later research on race and poverty. He drew upon unsettling statistics about poverty among African Americans, arguably to illustrate the long-term effects of racism, and make the case for robust government intervention.

Many readers stopped at the unsettling statistics and slammed Moynihan as a racist.

He was cancelled by people whose ideas he was seeking to validate. Which is something liberals might want to consider next time their brilliance is insufficiently appreciated.

But there’s tons of fun conservatives have also had with Moynihan’s work.

In a new book about African American scholar Thomas Sowell, Jason Riley notes that Beyond the Melting Pot led Sowell to “become interested in conducting his own comparative analyses of different cultures.”

Riley himself once wrote a column about the “lessons” to be learned from the “rise of America’s Irish.”

Both Sowell and Riley explicitly compare the low status of Irish immigrants to that of African American slaves, to prove…

What exactly?

That the Irish are hard-working and independent, while blacks are lazy and reliant on government handouts. At least that’s how many folks on social media have interpreted all of this.

Sowell may or may not be proud his work is now adorned with “Irish Lives Matter” paraphernalia. Either way, it is.

It might have been nice if Riley adorned his Wall Street Journal column, or Sowell bio, with at least one reference to Tammany Hall or other political organizations which shoveled piles of taxpayer money -- welfare, some might call it -- at the poor Irish, pretty much creating the American version of entitlement programs that conservatives so loath.

Can we please acknowledge this before we wade into the even murkier terrain of the alliance desperate northern Irish immigrants struck up with Jim Crow/KKK Democrats in the South, all of whom benefited from government handouts --- sorry, “programs” -- right through the New Deal?

Too many Irish Americans still celebrate their ancestors’ bootstraps, forgetting that government programs helped an awful lot with the left boot, and the Catholic Church with the right.

In the middle of all of this is the Hell’s Kitchen dandy with the Harvard accent. Leaving the rest of us to rant and rave at our neighbors.

