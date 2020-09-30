A rose by any other name, right? Well, that wasn't quite the case for Marge who grew up on the Mexican border praying for an Irish name of her own.

I have never liked my name, not ever. I was not only named after my mother’s younger sister, Margaret Chouinard but it was in Spanish! So what?, you might ask.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Well, it might not matter except that my mother was from Scotland and my maternal grandmother from Ireland. However, my American Dad was originally from Mexico and the parents were still in love then, so my mom named me, their second daughter, the Spanish version of Margaret. Aunt Margaret was crabbit—not my favorite aunt. And why couldn’t I have received a prettier version of Margaret, such as Mairead or Peggy?