ELY Wine Bar, is a cozy snug restaurant serving up fine wines and great Irish food, just around the corner from Shelbourne Hotel.

A beautifully decorated wine cellar restaurant, the ELY Wine Bar is a gem in the heart of Dublin's city. An intimate dining space the thing that makes ELY special is they seem to go above and beyond to create a perfect experience.

Over wonderfully recommended light white wine we enjoyed a leisurely three-course meal including warm sourdough bread with incredible sundried tomato butter, wonderful steak and the most decadent salted-caramel chocolate mousse.

The ELY's menus are seasonal and prepared from the best fresh Irish ingredients. The staff are knowledgeable, easy going and friendly which really added to our experience.

The ELY is just a stone’s throw away from The Shelbourne Hotel, The Merrion Hotel and Conrad Hotels and landmarks such as Merrion Square, Stephen’s Green and Grafton Street.

Since 1999, ELY Wine Bar has been Ireland’s leading wine bar with an exceptional range of wines, up to 50 by the glass, plus excellent cocktails and great dining. ELY Wine Bar is continually recognized by Wine Spectator with their "Best of Award of Excellence".

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

ELY Wine Bar is set in the beautifully laid out and expansive cellar and upper drawing rooms (a beautifully bright dining area) of a Georgian townhouse built in 1768, which writers like Oliver St. John Gogarty and Bram Stoker visited in their time. Today it is a cosmopolitan, stylish setting with an eclectic feel where you can go for a glass of bubbles at the bar, bar bites at their tall tables, or go all out for dinner with the very best of fresh, Irish produce. Explore some of Europe’s legendary wines plus some of the wine world’s newest stars.

This is perfect spot for a light supper, full a la carte dining or late-night drinks. They can host family occasions, special occasions and corporate dining. They also have a beautiful private dining room that can accommodate up to 28 guests.

ELY Wine Bar is located at 22 Ely Pl, Dublin 2, D02 AH73. Phone: +353 1 676 8986. For more visit ElyWineBar.ie.