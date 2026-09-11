At the approach of summer this year, we at the Irish-US Driver’s Licence Exchange Committee were hopeful of achieving a change that would allow Irish citizens returning from abroad to renew Irish driver’s licences that had expired more than 10 years ago – something we had asked Independent TD Seán Canney to explore, as it is totally within his remit to implement as Minister of State at the Department of Transport.

At the June 17 meeting of the Oireachtas Committee on Transport, our campaign had clear cross-party support for this change. Regardless of numerous questions and statements of support by TDs and Senators from all parties, Minister Canney refused to commit to taking action.

Now, it appears he has made up his mind. In a written question after the Transport Committee meeting, Sinn Féin TD Johnny Guirke asked the Minister of State for Transport whether he had engaged with his department to amend the Statutory Instrument "to allow renewal of an expired Irish driver’s licence with the classes and categories previously approved by Ireland, if that person holds a current licence from elsewhere; and if he will make a statement on the matter.”

Minister Canney’s shameful written answer, issued on July 1, is a matter of public record. He said that “there are no plans at present to change licence renewal requirements for a particular group of drivers.”

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There can be no misinterpretation of this statement. This "particular group of drivers" is Irish citizens of the diaspora. The Minister is refusing to change a piece of legislation that would support their return. No reason is given, no explanation made to those affected and their families, who have and continue to be impacted emotionally and financially by an unintended consequence of what we believe is just poorly worded legislation.

We are tired of being told that the Government is constrained by EU law, when we have repeatedly demonstrated that this is not the case.

We are unconvinced by the Government’s implication that this decision could impact road safety.

We have shared with the Minister the experience of other EU countries who actively support their returning citizens. We have provided the Minister a copy of correspondence from the Netherlands Road Traffic Authority which states that “a driving licence is always eligible for renewal, even if it has expired many years ago.”

Minister Canney's assertion that there is "no plans" flies in the face of the Government’s pledge to support our diaspora and facilitate their return. It is, as Independent TD Michael Collins phrased it to Tánaiste Simon Harris in November, a “slap in the face to Irish citizens returning home."

Overall, we find it nonsensical that Ireland has a driver's licence agreement with not only the EU, but 21 non-EU jurisdictions, including Japan, Korea, and South Africa. As such, people who may have never previously visited Ireland can directly exchange their foreign licence, while Irish emigrants returning from the US with an expired Irish driver's licence would have to start the process from scratch.

If Minister Canney won’t act on this matter, despite clear cross-party support, he must explain to us why not. We call on those with whom we have raised the issue, including Tánaiste Simon Harris, Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien, Minister of State Neale Richmond, and Taoiseach Micheál Martin, either to act to support our fellow citizens or to explain why they will not do so.

We have waited too long. We need an answer. Nothing less is acceptable.