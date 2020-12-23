The New York Irish Center in Queens presents a Christmas celebration of Ireland's greatest writers

The New York Irish Center in Queens will present "Home Away from Home This Christmas - From W. B. Yeats to Frank McCourt," a celebration of Ireland’s greatest writers in readings by some of the country's best know actors, artists, and musicians.

The December 24 event will be hosted by George C. Heslin and produced by Turlough McConnell. Beginning at 2 PM EST on December 24 and streaming online on YouTube and the New York Irish Center's website until January 4, you can enjoy the show anytime over the holidays.

Created by the New York Irish Center to bring some comfort and joy to all those prevented from returning to Ireland this Christmas due to Covid-19, the director has assembled some of the top names in the Irish entertainment industry from both sides of the Atlantic.

Special guests will include Phil Coulter, Adrian Dunbar, Fionnula Flanagan, Kwaku Fortune, Gregory Harrington, Geraldine Hughes, Christine Kinealy, Colum McCann, Malachy McCourt, Cathy Maguire Dearbhla Molloy, and Alan Stanford, as well as surprise guests.

Throughout the show, Irish performers will perform works with a Christmas theme. For more information about the 90-minute program visit NewYorkIrishCenter.org.

