Burke's Restaurant and Bar in Yonkers, New York is organizing a donation drive after a devastating four-alarm fire at the neighboring Mona Lisa apartment complex left more than 100 people homeless and killed at least one person early on Wednesday, March 8.

“We are shocked and saddened by the immense tragedy that has befallen our neighbors at the Mona Lisa last night," Burke's Restaurant and Bar said in a social media post on Wednesday morning.

“Over 100 people have been left homeless, at least one lost their life, and many of our brave local firefighters were injured.

“In an effort to assist our neighbors during this horrific time, Burke's is accepting donations for the fire victims.

“Right now, we are accepting any and all donated goods and will be putting together a list of specific needs as we get word from those who lost everything.

“If you were a victim of the fire, please don't hesitate to reach out to us.

“Burke's will continue to keep everyone advised of additional efforts to assist our neighbors.

“If you can not donate, we ask that you at least offer prayers for everyone impacted and share about relief efforts.”

Burke's, which describes itself as an "Irish themed sports bar" and is located at 645 Bronx River Road, noted that they are currently open, though access to the area was limited as of Wednesday afternoon.

"There have been many inquiries for donations and some cash and clothing has started to come in," Mike Begos, the General Manager of Burke's, told IrishCentral on Wednesday. Begos and Mike Kirby, the owner of Burke's, are both Irish American.

Begos and Kirby are also planning to organize a benefit fundraiser for the families impacted by the fire.

Yonkers Police said in a statement on Wednesday that initial calls about the fire at 671 Bronx River Road, the 95-unit Mona Lisa Luxury Cooperative Residence, came in shortly before 1 am.

Mike Spano, the Mayor of Yonkers, said on Wednesday that one resident was killed in the fire and 26 firefighters were injured.

Residents have been evacuated to a nearby Community Center and the Office of Emergency Management as well as the Red Cross are assisting.