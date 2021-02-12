Messages of hope, unity, and love were unveiled via large heart signs outside of The White House ahead of Valentine's Day on February 12.

“Overnight, the First Lady’s surprise Valentine messages to the country were installed on the north lawn for the weekend, hearkening back to the days of sharing candy hearts between friends and family," the Office of the First Lady Dr. Jill Biden said in a statement on Friday.

“As you may know, the First Lady is known for her sense of humor, love of surprises, and celebrating traditions, especially with her family. Valentine’s Day has always been one of her favorite holidays.

“Sending messages of healing, unity, hope, and compassion, this is her Valentine to the country.”

Dr. Jill Biden later shared this post on Twitter:

Healing

Courage

Love

Compassion

Gratitude

Peace

Amor

Strength

Kindness

Family

Unity Love, Jill pic.twitter.com/y5Y6BDGHUT — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) February 12, 2021

According to the Associated Press, the Valentine's Day signs are “intended to be seen by millions of Americans" as “they’re erected behind the row of cameras set up for White House reporters’ live shots and will feature prominently on news channels across America all day.”

On Friday afternoon, President Joe Biden and Dr. Biden, both wearing face masks, visited the new Valentine's Day display with their dogs Champ and Major and chatted, from a distance, with reporters.

“What’s your gift for Valentine’s Day?,” one reporter asked the President.

“It’s not Valentine’s Day, I’m not tellin’ ya!,” he said, adding, “Valentine’s Day is a big day, it’s Jill’s favorite day, for real.”

When asked what inspired Dr. Biden to erect the display, she replied: “Everybody’s feeling a little down so it’s just a little joy, a little hope, that’s all.”

The President then recounted that for his first Valentine’s Day as Vice President back in 2009, Jill decorated his office with hand-painted signs that read “Joe loves Jill.”

When asked how he extends his and Jill’s “love story” to the American people who are feeling so discouraged, Biden said: “Tell them, there is hope. You just have to stay strong.

"A lot of people have been through terrible suffering, lost their families, lost their children, lost their husbands, wives, moms, dads, and it’s almost unbearable.

“The only thing I can say to them is that, they’re still in your heart, think about your heart.”

Dr. Biden added: “We hope this lifted your spirits.”

Jokingly, one reporter said, “Next time, bring us coffee too!,” and added, “I’ll bring the donuts next Friday if you come back."

With a laugh, Biden apologized, but then approached the reporter and handed her his cup of coffee, noting “Here, I didn’t have a taste - I give you my word, I didn’t have anything.”

You can watch the Bidens introduce their White House Valentine’s Day display here:

