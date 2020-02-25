#WeDanceForCharlotte wants to show support for a 9-year-old Irish dancer who is recovering after being hit by a truck last week.

Irish dancers are being asked to show their support after 9-year-old Irish dancer Charlotte and her older brother Alex were hit by a truck when they were leaving school in Las Vegas on Friday, February 14.

Tragically, 12-year-old Alex passed away from his injuries on February 16, but Charlotte remains in the hospital in critical condition. A criminal investigation has been launched, according to a representative from Charlotte's Irish dance school.

Charlotte and her brother Alex
Charlotte and her brother Alex

While two GoFundMe pages (here and here) have been launched to assist the family, Charlotte’s Irish dance school, Scoil Rince Na Riada Irish Dance Las Vegas, is hoping to rally Irish dancers in a show of support for Charlotte during her recovery.

On February 22, the Irish dance school shared this post asking dancers to share their own videos with the hashtag #WeDanceForCharlotte:

#wedanceforcharlotte

One of our sweet dancers, Charlotte, and her brother, Alex, were hit in a crosswalk leaving school by a distracted driver on February 14th. We want Charlotte’s parents (and hopefully, Charlotte) to be able to look up this hashtag and see the support ( from any and all styles from all over) that coming their way in this very difficult and very uncertain time. Some things are bigger than dance and this is. All of our dances and shows this year will be dedicated to Charlotte-would you be up for dedicating a dance? ❤️ . . Dedicated to and for Charlotte Bush and her family. . Made by the students of Scoil Rince Ni Riada . Beautiful Ribbon graphic by @whatthefeis . Video shot and edited by @emma_baier

Publiée par Scoil Rince Ni Riada Irish Dance: Las Vegas sur Samedi 22 février 2020

In their post, the Irish dance school said: “Some things are bigger than dance and this is. All of our dances and shows this year will be dedicated to Charlotte-would you be up for dedicating a dance?”

The hashtag is slowly but surely starting to spread across social media. Supporters are being asked to use blue hearts and share an image of a ribbon with Charlotte's name that was designed by What the Feis. A similar campaign has been launched for Alex, who was a hockey player, with the hashtag #SticksOutForAlex.

O'Riada Manning Academy of Irish Dance shared this video:

#WeDanceForCharlotte

#WeDanceForCharlotte To our friends at Scoil Rince Ni Riada, we are thinking and praying for your girl Charlotte. Charlotte, we are dancing for you, sweet girl. #omirishdance #kansascity #irishdance #irishdanceLV #unitedindance

Publiée par O'Riada Manning Academy of Irish Dance sur Dimanche 23 février 2020

This group of Irish dancers dedicated their performance with The Chieftains to Charlotte:

The Chieftains were rad! ❤️ #wedanceforcharlotte

On Instagram, one dancer shared this video:

Even other types of dancers showed their support:

this is a bad video but i wanted to spread awareness of a little girl who was a dancer that was hit by a car recently. CHARLOTTES STORY: Many of may have heard of the 2 kids, Alex and Charlotte Bush, that were hit by a distracted driver in front of their school, Somerset Losee. Charlotte is a dance mate of mine and Alex was a Little Golden Knight. Sadly, Alex died of injuries and Charlotte is still fighting. There are several things happening to support the family. Here are 2 ways you can help. We are selling cupcakes to help raise money for the family. 100% of the proceeds will go directly to them. The flavors are vanilla, chocolate, red velvet, and confetti. They are $24 a dozen and pick up will be on March 20 at our dance studio. If you want to just donate the link to the gofundme is @scoilrinceniriada bio #wedanceforcharlotte #sticksoutforalex

You can support Charlotte and her family here and here

9-year-old Irish dancer Charlotte remains in critical condition after being hit by a car while leaving school on February 14.Scoil Rince Ni Riada Irish Dance: Las Vegas

