#WeDanceForCharlotte wants to show support for a 9-year-old Irish dancer who is recovering after being hit by a truck last week.
Irish dancers are being asked to show their support after 9-year-old Irish dancer Charlotte and her older brother Alex were hit by a truck when they were leaving school in Las Vegas on Friday, February 14.
Tragically, 12-year-old Alex passed away from his injuries on February 16, but Charlotte remains in the hospital in critical condition. A criminal investigation has been launched, according to a representative from Charlotte's Irish dance school.
While two GoFundMe pages (here and here) have been launched to assist the family, Charlotte’s Irish dance school, Scoil Rince Na Riada Irish Dance Las Vegas, is hoping to rally Irish dancers in a show of support for Charlotte during her recovery.
On February 22, the Irish dance school shared this post asking dancers to share their own videos with the hashtag #WeDanceForCharlotte:
#wedanceforcharlotte
One of our sweet dancers, Charlotte, and her brother, Alex, were hit in a crosswalk leaving school by a distracted driver on February 14th. We want Charlotte’s parents (and hopefully, Charlotte) to be able to look up this hashtag and see the support ( from any and all styles from all over) that coming their way in this very difficult and very uncertain time. Some things are bigger than dance and this is. All of our dances and shows this year will be dedicated to Charlotte-would you be up for dedicating a dance? ❤️ . . Dedicated to and for Charlotte Bush and her family. . Made by the students of Scoil Rince Ni Riada . Beautiful Ribbon graphic by @whatthefeis . Video shot and edited by @emma_baierPubliée par Scoil Rince Ni Riada Irish Dance: Las Vegas sur Samedi 22 février 2020
In their post, the Irish dance school said: “Some things are bigger than dance and this is. All of our dances and shows this year will be dedicated to Charlotte-would you be up for dedicating a dance?”
The hashtag is slowly but surely starting to spread across social media. Supporters are being asked to use blue hearts and share an image of a ribbon with Charlotte's name that was designed by What the Feis. A similar campaign has been launched for Alex, who was a hockey player, with the hashtag #SticksOutForAlex.
I teach Irish dance in Las Vegas, and one of my little dancers and her brother were hit by a distracted driver in a crosswalk on Valentine's Day. Charlotte's brother did not survive his injuries and I am heartbroken for their family. Charlotte is still fighting hard. Our dance family has rallied and is supporting them in all the ways we can. @scoilrinceniriada has launched a social media campaign to get as many videos of people dancing their favorite dance and using the hashtag #wedanceforcharlotte. Even if you don't know Charlotte, please consider participating. I will be posting my video in the coming week. #wedanceforcharlotte #srnrfamily #scoilrinceniriada
O'Riada Manning Academy of Irish Dance shared this video:
#WeDanceForCharlotte
#WeDanceForCharlotte To our friends at Scoil Rince Ni Riada, we are thinking and praying for your girl Charlotte. Charlotte, we are dancing for you, sweet girl. #omirishdance #kansascity #irishdance #irishdanceLV #unitedindancePubliée par O'Riada Manning Academy of Irish Dance sur Dimanche 23 février 2020
This group of Irish dancers dedicated their performance with The Chieftains to Charlotte:
On Instagram, one dancer shared this video:
#wedanceforcharlotte this beautiful little girl and her brother were in an unfortunate accident last week friday. sadly Alex, Charlotte's brothers injuries were too severe and unfortunately passed away and Charlotte is still fighting. my dance school is starting a hashtag that we are encouraging everyone to share. if you can, share a video of you dancing (any forms of dance) with the hashtag to show support for the whole Bush family, and share with all your friends. if you cant post a video of you dancing there is a gofundme link in my bio, or you can comment blue hearts to show your support 💙💙
Even other types of dancers showed their support:
this is a bad video but i wanted to spread awareness of a little girl who was a dancer that was hit by a car recently. CHARLOTTES STORY: Many of may have heard of the 2 kids, Alex and Charlotte Bush, that were hit by a distracted driver in front of their school, Somerset Losee. Charlotte is a dance mate of mine and Alex was a Little Golden Knight. Sadly, Alex died of injuries and Charlotte is still fighting. There are several things happening to support the family. Here are 2 ways you can help. We are selling cupcakes to help raise money for the family. 100% of the proceeds will go directly to them. The flavors are vanilla, chocolate, red velvet, and confetti. They are $24 a dozen and pick up will be on March 20 at our dance studio. If you want to just donate the link to the gofundme is @scoilrinceniriada bio #wedanceforcharlotte #sticksoutforalex
