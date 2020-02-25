#WeDanceForCharlotte wants to show support for a 9-year-old Irish dancer who is recovering after being hit by a truck last week.

Irish dancers are being asked to show their support after 9-year-old Irish dancer Charlotte and her older brother Alex were hit by a truck when they were leaving school in Las Vegas on Friday, February 14.

Read More: Young Irish dancer in critical condition after being hit by a car

Tragically, 12-year-old Alex passed away from his injuries on February 16, but Charlotte remains in the hospital in critical condition. A criminal investigation has been launched, according to a representative from Charlotte's Irish dance school.

While two GoFundMe pages (here and here) have been launched to assist the family, Charlotte’s Irish dance school, Scoil Rince Na Riada Irish Dance Las Vegas, is hoping to rally Irish dancers in a show of support for Charlotte during her recovery.

On February 22, the Irish dance school shared this post asking dancers to share their own videos with the hashtag #WeDanceForCharlotte:

#wedanceforcharlotte One of our sweet dancers, Charlotte, and her brother, Alex, were hit in a crosswalk leaving school by a distracted driver on February 14th. We want Charlotte’s parents (and hopefully, Charlotte) to be able to look up this hashtag and see the support ( from any and all styles from all over) that coming their way in this very difficult and very uncertain time. Some things are bigger than dance and this is. All of our dances and shows this year will be dedicated to Charlotte-would you be up for dedicating a dance? ❤️ . . Dedicated to and for Charlotte Bush and her family. . Made by the students of Scoil Rince Ni Riada . Beautiful Ribbon graphic by @whatthefeis . Video shot and edited by @emma_baier Publiée par Scoil Rince Ni Riada Irish Dance: Las Vegas sur Samedi 22 février 2020

In their post, the Irish dance school said: “Some things are bigger than dance and this is. All of our dances and shows this year will be dedicated to Charlotte-would you be up for dedicating a dance?”

The hashtag is slowly but surely starting to spread across social media. Supporters are being asked to use blue hearts and share an image of a ribbon with Charlotte's name that was designed by What the Feis. A similar campaign has been launched for Alex, who was a hockey player, with the hashtag #SticksOutForAlex.

O'Riada Manning Academy of Irish Dance shared this video:

#WeDanceForCharlotte #WeDanceForCharlotte To our friends at Scoil Rince Ni Riada, we are thinking and praying for your girl Charlotte. Charlotte, we are dancing for you, sweet girl. #omirishdance #kansascity #irishdance #irishdanceLV #unitedindance Publiée par O'Riada Manning Academy of Irish Dance sur Dimanche 23 février 2020

This group of Irish dancers dedicated their performance with The Chieftains to Charlotte:

View this post on Instagram The Chieftains were rad! ❤️ #wedanceforcharlotte A post shared by Kaylie Dudschus McCown (@kaylie_mccown137) on Feb 22, 2020 at 9:35pm PST

On Instagram, one dancer shared this video:

Even other types of dancers showed their support:

You can support Charlotte and her family here and here.