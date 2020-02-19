GoFundMe pages have been launched after Charlotte and her brother Alex, who has since passed away from his injuries, were struck by a car outside of their school on February 14.

A community is rallying after two siblings were struck by a car as they were leaving school on Friday.

9-year-old Charlotte and her 12-year-old brother Alex were in the crosswalk after being dismissed from their Somerset Academy school in North Las Vegas on February 14 when they were both struck by a man driving a pickup truck. The siblings were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

While Charlotte continues her battle, her brother Alex tragically died on Sunday.

Scoil Rince Ni Riada Irish Dance, where Charlotte is an Irish dancer, shared this post on Instagram after the tragic accident:

The Irish dance school said that the incident is "just devastating all around" and directed supporters to one of the GoFundMe pages that have since been launched.

The post added: “Prayers, healing thoughts, support...all of that goes a long way, too. We will be doing all of our performances this year in honor of Charlotte and our feis will have a charity special for their family as well.”

One GoFundMe, organized by a staff member from the siblings’ school said: “On Friday afternoon, two members of our Losee family were struck by a vehicle while walking home from school. The siblings were immediately rushed by ambulance with critical injuries. Please donate anything you can to help with medical costs and additional supports while they attempt to mend from this tragedy.”

Another, set up by a family friend, said: "Two members of the theatre family have experienced an unimaginable tragedy involving their two children. Both Alex and Charlotte were struck by a vehicle walking home from school on Valentines Day.

“Know that they have family with them at the hospital and are well supported for now. What we are asking from the extended community is financial assistance for the days ahead. Any contribution will be appreciated, but please understand that the struggles that lie ahead for this family are tremendous. Let’s show our friends the generous and loving nature of our community.”

A local news outlet has confirmed that 47-year-old Mark Kline, who struck the siblings, has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, failure to give full time and attention to driving, failure to maintain lane/improper lane change, failure to use care around pedestrians (x2). Kline reportedly stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

The day after the tragic accident, a vigil was hosted on the school’s campus: