For years, Irish twentysomethings could count on a simple bargain in Australia, where a few months of regional work earned another year Down Under. That guarantee is about to disappear, and the early signs suggest some young Irish are already heading home.

Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke has proposed annual limits on second and third-year working holiday visas, with places to be decided by ballot. The cap for second-year visas would be 45,000, while just 5,000 third-year places would be available, according to TheJournal.ie. Those figures represent a cut of roughly 21% for second-year places and 84% for third-year places, the outlet reported, citing the Australian law firm Rostron Carlyle Lawyers.

Irish passport holders aged 18 to 35 can apply for the subclass 417 visa, which allows them to live, work, and travel in Australia for 12 months. Until now, completing specified regional work, such as three months for a second visa or six months for a third, was generally enough to secure an extension.

The scale of Irish interest in Australia has been remarkable. The Irish Times reported that around 90,000 young Irish nationals have been granted a working holiday visa since Australia’s borders reopened in February 2021. In 2024 and 2025 alone, 24,165 Irish citizens received a first visa, a number the paper compared to the population of Mullingar. Irish applicants also accounted for 15.2% of all applications, second only to UK citizens.

Applications for extensions have climbed as well. Figures attributed to Australia’s Department of Home Affairs show that Irish applications for third visas jumped from 1,000 to 3,692 in a single year.

The shift comes amid political pressure in Canberra. The Irish Times reported that the Labor government is being pushed by the far-right One Nation party and the Liberal-National Coalition to reduce net overseas migration. Business groups have resisted cuts to skilled immigration, so the government has instead focused on students, temporary residents, and working holidaymakers.

For visa holders, the biggest problem may be uncertainty rather than the numbers themselves. Sydney-based migration agent Fred Molloy told the Irish Times that “the main issue with the new ballot system is the uncertainty it creates.”

Big decisions

He said some working holiday makers are already deciding to leave, questioning why they should bother with regional work when nothing is guaranteed at the end of it.

That logic is spreading online. The Journal.ie, reported that one visa holder wrote that they would rather “not lose three months of my holiday just to miss the spot in the ballot.” Some are now considering staying in cities such as Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane and taking short-term work that does not count toward another visa.

The ripple effects are being felt in rural Australia. TheJournal.ie, citing Australian media reports, said some second-year visa workers in Far North Queensland have already left their posts. A resort group chief executive said 45% of its 500 employees were on working holiday visas, and many would be reluctant to risk six months of regional work for only a chance at a third year. Tourism, hospitality and farming groups have called on the government to scrap the ballot idea.

Migration agent Andrew McDonagh, a Donegal native, told Newstalk’s "The Claire Byrne Show" that the change means “your name goes into a hat,” even for those who complete the required work. He added that anyone holding a British passport is exempt from the lottery, a point the Irish Times also noted, while pointing out that some Irish nationals have taken up British citizenship to avoid the regional work requirement.

McDonagh also warned about slower processing. Speaking to Newstalk, he said some first-time applicants are now facing waits of around three months and advised against booking flights before a visa is in hand.

Irish hope

There is a more hopeful side to the story. McDonagh told the Irish Times that the focus on priority sectors such as construction, healthcare and teaching “plays very much to the core of the Irish diaspora,” and that opportunities for skilled workers to gain permanent residency remain very good. He told Newstalk that young Irish people who want to settle long-term should be strategic early and look at their visa options as soon as they arrive.

The changes are being rolled out over the next 12 months. For now, the message from those who know the system best is that Australia still wants Irish workers, but those hoping to stay beyond the first year may need a plan rather than just a passport and a sense of adventure.