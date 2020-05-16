Today, May 16, marks World Whiskey Day and, while you can't visit your local distillery to celebrate the occasion, you can at least join Jameson's Dublin distillery for a virtual tour.

Jameson will be streaming its World Whiskey Day celebrations on its YouTube channel later today from the Bow Street Distillery in Dublin from 3 p.m. EST.

Viewers can take a virtual tour of the Bow Street Distillery, learn how to make whiskey cocktails, and enjoy live music performances during the virtual event later today.

Jameson had to shutter its Dublin Distillery to tourists in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Irish whiskey company would normally be preparing for one of its busiest days of the year.

Read more: Jameson, Powers and other Irish distillers manufacturing hand sanitizer to fight COVID-19

The Bow Street Distillery is a huge attraction for tourists and would have experienced heavy traffic today if we weren't living through a global health crisis.

Thus, Jameson is instead holding a virtual celebration today to ensure that people still celebrate World Whiskey Day from the comfort of their own living rooms.

Staff at the distillery will be holding whiskey classes and whiskey cocktail classes on the Jameson YouTube channel and there will be virtual tours of the distillery.

The whiskey company will be teaching viewers three simple cocktails from Ireland, the US and Kenya during its World Whiskey Day celebrations.

There will also be a live musical performance from Dublin singer Gavin James whose new single Boxes has just hit the top of the Irish iTunes charts. James has previously sold out the 3 Arena and is one of Ireland's most popular singers.

Breaking news: @gavinjames plays the hits to celebrate World Whiskey Day the Jameson way. Songs, stories, cocktails and more, broadcast live from the Dublin home of Jameson, this Saturday 16th May, 8pm Dublin Time. Join at https://t.co/T3TY4O28Km pic.twitter.com/TjWL1ebWtC — Jameson NI (@Jameson_NI) May 14, 2020

Killian O'Mahony, from Jameson's Middleton Distillery, will be sharing some trade secrets and stories from his workshop in Cork.

The event will conclude with a virtual sláinte, where viewers will be invited to raise a glass and hope for better times ahead.

We can think of worse ways to spend our Saturday afternoon.

Read more: Jameson employees used to start and end the day with a shot of whiskey