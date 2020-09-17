The Book of Kells is now on display in a new state-of-the-art case at Trinity College in Dublin.

The ninth-century manuscript, one of Ireland's greatest and most famous cultural treasures, can now be seen like never before in the specially designed display case, which allows for every page of the manuscript to be on display to the public on a rotating basis.

Some of the most ornate pages in the famous book have not been shown to the public in more than 30 years.

The Book of Kells now stands on a plinth in a free-standing tower for the first time in its history, providing an inspiring and immersive experience for all future visitors.

Goppion, renowned engineers who designed cases for the Mona Lisa and the Crown Jewels, crafted the magnificent new case.

Meanwhile, the Treasury, which houses the famous manuscript, has also received a facelift.

The room has been spectacularly refurbished with new wall coverings and lighting that enhances visitor experience at the site.

The new display case and refurbishment were funded by Fáilte Ireland and donations from Carol and Murray Grigor.

Orla Carroll, Head of Product Development at Fáilte Ireland, said that the new display case enriched the story of the ornate manuscript.

"The enhanced visitor experience unveiled today is a perfect example of how innovative technology and smart orientation can be used to enrich the story of Ireland’s rich culture and heritage so that Dublin can continue to offer a high-quality experience to tourists and locals looking to explore their own city, for many years to come," she said.

Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht, Catherine Martin said that the display case was one of the most positive developments in Irish tourism this year.

"It heralds a period of renewal and innovation for cultural organizations across Ireland. Trinity has safeguarded this priceless manuscript with leading technology and preventive conservation," Martin said.

Helen Shenton, Librarian and College Archivist at Trinity College, said that the new case helped to preserve the 1,200-year-old book.

"It has been designed to protect the manuscript while providing an enhanced viewing experience for visitors. The Book of Kells has inspired generations of visitors, students and academics and will continue to do so for future generations as we preserve it with the highest conservation standards and the best technology."

The Book of Kells is a 680-page manuscript bound in four separate volumes, one for each of the four Gospels, Matthew, Mark, Luke and John.

The selected pages for the opening are from the Gospel of St Matthew, of the Virgin and Child (folio 7v) and Breves Causae (folio 8r) which will be viewed for the first time in 30 years.

This is the only major depiction of a woman in the entire Book of Kells. It is also the earliest known surviving image of the Virgin and Child in Western manuscript art.

