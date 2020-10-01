Tetra Pak Tree Day is organized each year by the Tree Council of Ireland with the support of its members and the Green-Schools and has been sponsored by Tetra Pak for over twenty years in association with Avonmore School Milk.

On Tetra Pak Tree Day, schools around Ireland are invited to spend the day learning about trees and being outside enjoying their natural environment and the planet we all live on. Teachers and students are encouraged to take part in guided tree and woodland walks at various locations throughout the country.

It's an opportunity for children, teachers, and parents to connect directly with trees, nature, and the outdoors. One of the main aims of Tetra Pak Tree Day is to educate primary school children about the importance of natural resources including trees and forests in their everyday lives.

Schools can benefit from a guided woodland walk at various locations and these walks are organised in association with Coillte, the OPW, Dublin local authorities, County Councils.

The theme this year is “Bí i do fórsa don nádúir!” - "Be A Force For Nature!"

Each year, a different native tree is highlighted on Tetra Pak Tree Day, and this year it is the turn of the Native Irish Scots Pine or An Giúis, one of Ireland's few evergreen trees.

The Scots Pine is actually a native Irish tree. Scotia was an ancient name given to Ireland by the Romans and the name really means Irish pine. Alba was the ancient Irish name for Scotland. Traditionally, it was a very important tree as it burned well, giving off heat and light, and the resin from the tree was also collected and was used in boat making.

The seeds from the Scots Pine cones are one of the red squirrels’ favourite foods and honey bees use the tree’s resinous sap to make propolis or bee glue; a sealant for their hive that also protects them from bacteria and viruses.

Éanna Ní Lamhna, President Tree Council of Ireland, said: “The pandemic has allowed us all to re-evaluate the things that really matter to us, and many of us are now treasuring the natural world and experiences with the environment more than ever.

“For this year’s Tetra Pak Tree Day, we are inviting schools to spend the day outside learning about trees and the natural environment. To help schools get on board, we’ve got over 1,500 free Scots Pine saplings for schools to plant – which is also one of the requirements to achieve the Green-School’s Green Flag for Biodiversity.”

You can learn more about Tetra Pak Tree Day's program here. For the most up to date list of Woodland Walks, check out the Tree Council of Ireland's Facebook page.

To support Tetra Pak Tree Day, the Tree Council has developed TreeDay.ie, a website dedicated to the study of trees. The website contains a comprehensive resource pack that is free for use by teachers and is complementary to the primary school science syllabus. This resource pack is available in both Irish and English.