A Liverpool hotel dedicated to the Titanic has been named the "Large Hotel of the Year" at a prestigious tourism awards ceremony in London.

The Irish-owned Titanic Hotel Liverpool scooped the award at the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence at the Warner Bros Studio Tour London on Friday, June 16.

The awards champion the best of the English tourism industry and recognized the Titanic Hotel as the best large hotel in England.

Brian Connor, General Manager at Titanic Hotel Liverpool, said in a statement that the award was a recognition of the hotel's "exceptional service".

"It’s an honor to be recognized with this award for “Large Hotel of the Year” for our exceptional service and iconic Grade II listing setting, reaffirming our high standards within the industry," Connor said in a statement.

"We strive to create an environment where luxury meets heartfelt hospitality, and this coveted award serves as a testament to the dedication and passion of our exceptional team."

Clement Gaffney. Group Operations Manager of the Harcourt Hotel Collection which owns the Titanic Hotel Belfast, added that the group was "honored" to scoop the award earlier in June.

"We are very honored to be crowned ‘Large Hotel of the Year’ at the prestigious VisitEngland Awards. This accolade is a recognition of excellence across the country’s tourism industry," Gaffney said in a statement.

The Titanic Hotel Liverpool was recently crowned Large Hotel of the Year for a second successive year at the Liverpool City Region Tourism Awards in March.

The Titanic Hotel features 153 spacious rooms in addition to a rum bar, grill and bar, and wellness spa.

Although the Titanic never stopped in Liverpool, it still boasts significant ties to the city.

White Star Line, the company that operated the famous ocean liner, had its head office on James Street in the English city.