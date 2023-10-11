Gardaí in Midleton District in Co Cork said today, Wednesday, October 11, that they are continuing investigations into all the circumstances surrounding the murder of Tina Satchwell.

Satchwell was reported as missing from her home on Grattan Street in Youghal, Co Cork in March 2017.

On Tuesday, Gardaí confirmed that the investigation into Satchwell's disappearance had been upgraded to a murder investigation and that a man in his 50s had been arrested on suspicion of murder and detained pursuant to the provisions of Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in Cork County.

Investigating Gardaí sealed off a residence on Grattan Street in Youghal, Co Cork on Tuesday and a technical examination commenced.

On Wednesday, Gardaí said the man who had been arrested on Tuesday was released without charge.

Investigating Gardaí said on Wednesday that they continue to search a residence on Grattan Street in Youghal, Co Cork.

Photos and videos on social media show diggers being used in a search in Youghal.

Gardaí continue to appeal for any person who may have information relevant to the investigation to contact Midleton Garda Station on (021) 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666111, or any Garda Station.

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to the family of Tina Satchwell.

In March, Gardaí at Midleton Garda Station in Co Cork issued a renewed appeal for information in relation to Tina Satchwell, who has been missing from her home at Grattan Street in Youghal, Co Cork since March 20, 2017.

Tina is originally from Fermoy, Co Cork but relocated to Youghal with her husband Richard Satchwell in September 2016.

Tina and her husband Richard were at a car boot sale in Carrigtwohill on Sunday, March 19, 2017, which they would have attended regularly, Gardaí said in their renewed appeal earlier this year.

On Monday, March 20, 2017, Richard went to Dungarvan at 10:30 am and Tina remained at their home in Youghal. When he returned shortly after 12 midday, Tina was no longer there. Her house keys were on the floor in the hallway near the front door and her mobile phone was in the kitchen.

In June 2017, Satchwell's family issued an appeal via RTÉ's Crimecall program:

Gardaí said in March that they had conducted hundreds of lines of enquiries and were exhausting more lines of investigation.

From inquiries to date, there is no evidence to suggest that Tina is alive, Gardaí said in March, adding that they were "extremely concerned for her wellbeing."

There has been no sighting of Tina since March 2017. Gardaí said they require public assistance and are appealing to anyone with information to contact them, no matter how small or insignificant they believe the information to be. Many times it is the smallest piece of information that is the most important and relevant, Gardaí noted.