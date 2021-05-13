Gardai have confirmed that the three teenage males arrested earlier today suspected of pushing a woman onto the train tracks at a station in Howth in Dublin have been released without charge.

In a statement, gardai said: "Three youths (two aged 16 years and one aged 13 years) arrested earlier today (13/5/2021) by Gardaí investigating an alleged incident of violent disorder at Howth Junction Dart station on 1st April 2021, have been released without charge.

"Gardaí are appealing to those who were present at the time of the incident or to anyone who can assist in this investigation to come forward.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Raheny Garda Station 01 6664300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

"The investigation is ongoing."

Earlier on May 13

Three teenage boys have been arrested in connection with an incident at a Dublin train station in April when a teenage girl was pushed onto train tracks underneath a stationary train.

The incident occurred at the Howth Junction DART Station on April 1 and went viral on social media earlier in May after CCTV footage of the incident was circulated on Twitter.

The CCTV footage appeared to show a group of teenage boys on bicycles intimidating a group of girls as they boarded a train at around 9 p.m.

One boy aimed a kick at one of the victims as she ran past him, while another boy appeared to lunge at a second girl as she ran for the train.

A third boy tripped up a third girl with his bicycle wheel as she ran past him, causing her to fall from the platform underneath the stationary DART train.

Gardaí said that three teenagers were arrested following a series of searches in North Dublin on Thursday morning.

Two of the boys were 16 years old, while the third suspect was 13. The three teenagers are currently being detained at Clontarf, Raheny, and Coolock Garda Stations.

Officers seized clothing, mobile phones, and bicycles during the searches of five locations in North Dublin.

A garda spokesperson confirmed the arrests in a statement on Thursday morning.

"Three youths (two aged 16 years and one aged 13 years) were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder under the Public Order Act, 1994. All three are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Clontarf, Raheny and Coolock Garda stations," the spokesperson said.