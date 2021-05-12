The gang of youths that was caught on CCTV attacking a group of girls at a Dublin train station has also been the perpetrators of similar incidents.

Last week, footage of the gang intimidating a group of young girls at the Howth Junction Dublin Area Rapid Transit (DART) Station went vial after the clip showed how their actions caused a girl to fall in between the gap of the stationary train and the platform.

The assault occurred in April but footage only begun to circulate online recently, causing public outrage and has led to a Gardaí investigation.

DublinLive has reported that the gang has been involved in similar assaults around the city.

A source told Dublin Live that the gang "has come to prominence since Covid began and feel they are untouchable from the Gardaí because of their age."

"They travel around Dublin looking to cause trouble, looking to start fights...They beat up a girl out in Malahide followed by a boy there a few weeks later, this was before this attack at Howth Junction."

"The same gang have been terrorizing people since last March and it's only a matter of time before someone is killed."

Shelbourne Football Club based in Drumcondra, Dublin, issued a statement regarding the train attack.

“Shelbourne FC condemns all forms of violence and anti-social behaviour. Shelbourne has 150 playing female members and is one of Ireland’s leading women’s football clubs. Violence against women has no place in society or in football,” the statement read.

“As a leading Irish football club, Shelbourne FC has an extensive community and social inclusion programme. Shelbourne FC is aware of images, posts and video circulating on social media in relation to an incident in Howth Dart Station in which a young woman was assaulted. Shelbourne FC deplores and condemns the behaviour shown in the video and images.

“The principle of respect means respecting the rights of all involved, including the rights of a person to due process no matter how abhorrent his or her behaviour may appear. This is all the more so where the allegations concern a minor.

“Shelbourne FC will deal with this matter promptly, properly and fairly.”

A spokesman for the club would not confirm or deny if any members of the club are being investigated in relation to the incident.