Irish police are investigating an assault at a North Dublin train station after a group of thugs pushed a teenage girl onto the tracks underneath a stationary train.

The incident occurred on April 1 at the Howth Junction Dublin Area Rapid Transit (DART) Station, but CCTV footage of the assault has only begun to circulate online.

The CCTV footage shows a group of teenage boys on bikes attempting to physically intimidate a group of teen girls, who make for the shelter of the stationary train.

One youth aims a kick as a girl runs past him, while another youth lunges at a second girl running toward the train.

Footage also shows a youth on a bicycle move his wheel toward a third girl as she runs past him so that she falls underneath the train from the platform.

An on-duty security guard and other passengers at the Howth Junction Station were able to pull the girl back onto the platform before the train started moving again.

Howth, Dublin. Absolutely disgusting, illegal behaviour. My parents and my nieces were just there today. This is no world where I want my beautiful young nieces and any other child to grow up in. RT as much as possible as faces can be seen. pic.twitter.com/E6szxsPrTS — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) May 9, 2021

Gardaí have now confirmed that a criminal investigation has been launched and said that the victim had suffered minor injuries.

"Gardaí are investigating an incident of assault that occurred in Howth Junction Dart Station on 1st April 2021 at approximately 9pm," they said in a statement.

"A woman fell from the train platform during the incident and sustained injuries. An investigation is ongoing into this matter. No arrests have been made at this time."

The Irish Sun reported earlier in May that the 17-year-old victim had been left shaken by the traumatic episode.