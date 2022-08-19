Lee Byer, 44, appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court today, Friday, August 19 after being charged with the murder of Irish man Thomas O'Halloran in Greenford, London.

In court, Byer, from Southall in West London, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, and that he was of no fixed abode.

He was not asked to enter pleas to the charges of murder and possession of an offensive weapon, while his solicitor Malik Aldeiri made no application for bail.

Deputy District Judge Ross Cohen remanded the 44-year-old in custody ahead of his next court appearance at the Old Bailey next Tuesday, August 23.

Prosecutor Louise Ahmad described the alleged murder as a "vicious attack" and said O'Halloran collapsed from his mobility scooter after being stabbed in the chest.

Ahmad said O'Halloran was found by a member of the public, who called for assistance.

Judge Cohen said Byer faces a bail hearing at the Old Bailey next Tuesday ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing at the same court on September 16.

"This is a matter this court has no power to deal with and accordingly I am sending both matters... to the Central Criminal Court," Judge Cohen told Byer on Friday.

Originally from Ennistymon in County Clare, O'Halloran had reportedly been busking outside a Tesco supermarket for victims of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and was returning home when he was stabbed to death in Greenford on Tuesday.

O'Halloran was carrying a charity box with a Ukrainian flag at the front of his mobility scooter at the time of the attack, video footage revealed.

His friends said that he regularly busked to raise funds for victims of the war, raising around £10 per session.

A security guard told the Sunday Times that O'Halloran would often "bring a smile to people's faces" before going to Greenford Tube Station to continue to play music.

