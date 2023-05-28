Police in Northern Ireland have charged seven people with the attempted murder of senior PSNI officer John Caldwell.

Detective Inspector Caldwell was shot several times in front of his teenage son while putting footballs in his car after coaching a youth team at a sports complex in Tyrone on February 22.

The PSNI charged seven men with Caldwell's attempted murder on Saturday night, including two men aged 28 and five men aged 33, 38, 45, 47, and 72.

The 38 and 45-year-old men have also been charged with membership of a proscribed organization, namely the IRA, while three men - aged 28, 33, and 47 - have been charged with preparation of terrorist acts.

All seven men will appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court via video link on Monday, May 29.

The seven men were arrested in connection with the shooting on Friday morning in addition to two other men and two women.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said the PSNI has made 28 arrests to date while investigating 21 individuals.

Caldwell sustained life-changing injuries during the attack and spent months recovering at Derry's Altnagelvin Hospital, where he received a visit from British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

He was discharged from the hospital in April and made his first public appearance since the shooting on Wednesday, May 24, attending a garden party at Hillsborough Castle in County Down with King Charles III and Queen Camila.

Caldwell reportedly held a private audience with Charles at the function.

DCI Corrigan said on Friday that he was "delighted" to hear that Caldwell was on the road to recovery and able to attend Wednesday's function.

"Now we need to make sure we bring those vile individuals who tried to murder him to justice," Corrigan said at Friday's press conference.