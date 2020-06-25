Noah Donohoe, 14, may have sustained a head injury according to PSNI, and people are being urged to search their own residences for the missing teen.

Belfast teen Noah Donohoe has been missing since Sunday, June 21 and the community across Northern Ireland is rallying to locate the 14-year-old, who PSNI said may have sustained a head injury.

In a statement on June 24, PSNI said: “An eyewitness believes they saw a young male matching Noah’s description fall off his bicycle on Sunday evening, possibly sustaining a head injury, in the vicinity of North Queen Street/York Street, but we do not know the specific time.

“We believe Noah got back on his bicycle, cycling into Northwood Road where he then abandons all his clothing, as he is seen a short time later cycling while naked. We believe Noah then dropped his bicycle and left the area on foot."

In an update today, June 25, PSNI Superintendent Muir Clark said: “This is still very much a missing persons inquiry. I’m aware that there have been various rumors that have been circulating, but these have been extremely unhelpful and distressing to the family."

Superintendent Clark continued: “We know that Noah left his home in South Belfast on Sunday 21 June at approximately 5:30 pm on his black Apollo mountain bike.

“Despite a significant search operation involving local and specialist officers, specialist police dogs, our air support unit, assistance from community search and rescue colleagues, and the public, there have been no further confirmed sightings of Noah since 6:11 pm on Sunday.

“I can confirm that we have recovered Noah’s Black crash helmet, blue Nike trainers with yellow tick, blue tie-dye hoody, bicycle, and mobile phone.

“We have not yet found his khaki green North Face coat, grey sweat shorts, and a green backpack containing a Lenovo laptop and a copy of the book, ‘12 Rules for Life’ by Jordan B. Peterson.

“We need to find these outstanding items. If anyone has found any of these items and not yet come forward, please call us immediately."

Superintendent Clark thanked everyone who has contacted the PSNI with information. He said his force has received and discounted a number of potential sightings, and that they are reviewing a "significant amount" of dashcam and CCTV footage.

“I want to pay particular tribute to all the people across North Belfast who have assisted with the search to date, and for those people who have allowed us to check through their properties.

“I appreciate everyone wants to help, but I now need the public to give both police and our Community Search and Rescue colleagues some space to ensure we have covered every possible area."

Superintendent Clark said specialist police search teams have been deployed in hopes of locating Noah, and that several areas have so far been searched.

“We continue to ask members of the public to check their own premises, outbuildings, sheds, and other places of responsibility. If anyone would like assistance from police in searching in the immediate area of their homes or premises please contact us on 101.

“I again appeal directly to Noah if you are watching this on the TV or listening on the radio, or seeing this appeal online, you are not in any trouble. Just call us, let us know that you are safe and we will come to you.

“Again, if any of Noah’s friends know anything that might help us to find him, you are not in any trouble. Just call us on 101 and let us know.

“Noah’s family and police are very concerned for Noah as this is completely out of character.

“We need help from the public to find him. If you have any information please contact police immediately on 101 quoting reference number 1619 of 21/06/20.”

Politicians in Northern Ireland are urging people to be vigilant in the search for Noah.

Arlene Foster, the First Minister of Northern Ireland, said during today’s COVID-19 briefing that thoughts of the Executive are with Noah's family, and that she is aware of how the communities in Belfast and beyond have rallied in the search for the missing teen.

"We know all of you will continue to work with the police as they try to locate Noah and I would appeal to those of you who have unoccupied houses to check them as well as garages, gardens or outhouses in the north of the city just in case Noah is there.”

“I urge those of you who maybe have CCTV footage that could help police to trace his whereabouts to please check it.

"In the meantime, I send my prayerful support to Noah's family and friends to stay strong in what I can only imagine is the most distressing of situations. Please know that everyone stands with you and the safe return of Noah is very much uppermost in our thoughts."

Michelle O’Neill, the Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, additionally appealed for people to remain on the lookout for Noah:

My thoughts are with the family of Noah Donohoe. Noah has been missing since Sunday, he was last seen in North Belfast. I appeal to people to check gardens, cars, caravans, garages or any property that you own for signs of Noah. We are all praying for Noah’s safe return ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7t2zsFU3s7 — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) June 25, 2020

Frank McCoubrey, the Lord Mayor of Belfast, said on Twitter:

Anyone with information, please contact PSNI on 101. Being a father to teenage sons, I can’t comprehend the emotions running through his family right now. I hope & pray this young lad is found safe. — Frank McCoubrey (@frankmccoubrey) June 23, 2020

MP John Finucane, the former Lord Mayor of Belfast, also issued an appeal: