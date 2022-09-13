Irish police have launched an investigation into a car fire in outside Multyfarnham, County Westmeath, on Fri, Sept 9, which resulted in the death of two young children, Thelma (5) and Michael (2) Dennany.

Garda (Irish police) Commissioner Drew Harris has confirmed that police have launched a criminal investigation into a car fire in County Westmeath which resulted the deaths of Thelma and Michael Dennany. The children's mother, Lynn Egar (40s) was also seriously injured in the incident.

The family was in their car on a rural road in Lacken, near Multyfarnham, on the afternoon of Fri, Sept 9 when the car was engulfed in flames.

Speaking to RTÉ's News At One, Commissioner Harris confirmed the fatal incident is being treated as a criminal matter.

Harris said "This is now a crime investigation. We're investigating this as suspicious circumstances around these deaths and we're regarding it now as a crime investigation."

He added "In particular, we would ask the public for their support in helping us in the investigation. Anybody who was moving in the Lacken, Multyfarnham area last Friday between about 2pm and 3.30pm-3.40pm - if they took dashcam footage, if they saw anything suspicious, please report it to gardaí."

Detectives are now trying to piece together the movements of Lynn Egar and her two children in the run up to this incident.

At about 4pm on Friday, the emergency services were alerted when another road user spotted the burning car. Egar was airlifted to a Dublin hospital for treatment. While seriously injured she is in stable condition and expected to survive.

Michael was brought by ambulance to the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar. He was pronounced dead on Friday evening. Thelma was pronounced dead at the scene.

Funeral arrangements

Thelma and Michael's funerals will take place on Thurs, Sept 15, at St. Mel's Cathedral in Longford town at 11am.

The announcement on Rip.ie reads:

"Mikey and Thelma Dennany, unexpectedly. Pre-deceased by their grandfather Austin Dennany and by their grandmother Thelma Egar.

Mikey and Thelma will be sadly missed and remembered with love by their heartbroken family, father Michael, mother Lynn, sister Katelyn, brother Eddie, grandmother Mary, grandfather Herbert, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

Safe in the arms of the Angels."

On Sunday evening around 500 people took part in a vigil in memory of the two children, attended by school teachers, parents and children and members of the wider community.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Mullingar Garda station at + 353-44-938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.