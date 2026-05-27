The record for the hottest day in May ever in Ireland was broken on Monday ... and again broken on Tuesday. With temperatures forecast to hit 31°C on Wednesday, the record could yet again be broken.

Until this week, the record for the highest temperature ever recorded in May was 28.4°C (83.12°F), which was recorded in Ardfert Liscahane, Co Kerry, on May 31, 1997.

That record was broken on Monday, May 25, when a temperature of 28.6°C (83.48°F) was recorded at Shannon Airport in Co Clare.

That record was then broken on Tuesday, May 26, when the temperature reached 30.6°C (87.08°F), also at Shannon Airport.

📢 A new record high temperature for May has been provisionally recorded as 30.5°C in Shannon Airport, Co. Clare today! 🚨 🌡️ As with all provisional figures, this value will be quality controlled & extensively verified to confirm the record. ✅️ #NewRecord #SunSmart pic.twitter.com/OWLUJ8MsxQ — Met Éireann (@MetÉireann) May 26, 2026

The record-breaking heat wasn't confined to Co Clare on Tuesday, though. Oak Park in Co Carlow and Gurteen in Co Tipperary both recorded temperatures of 29.7°C (85.46°F), while Athenry in Co Galway reached 28.7°C (83.66°F) on Tuesday.

Max temperatures for Tuesday 26th May pic.twitter.com/4oNjljATi9 — Met Éireann (@MetÉireann) May 26, 2026

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High temperature warning

Earlier on Tuesday, Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow - High Temperature warning for Cos Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, and Offaly.

Maximum temperatures in excess of 27°C (80.6°F) combined with night-time minima in excess of 15°C (59°F) are expected, Met Éireann said in its warning.

Potential impacts include heat stress, uncomfortable sleeping conditions, water safety issues due to increased use of lakes/beaches, and forest fires.

The Status Yellow - High Temperature warning will be in effect in the eight counties until 6 pm on Wednesday.

Read more Parts of Ireland under high temperature warnings after May heat record broken

Another record May day?

On Wednesday morning, Met Éireann meteorologist Andrew Doran-Sherlock said another "very warm or hot day" was in store.

He cautioned that scattered thunderstorms could develop in some areas later in the day, which could be severe and potentially prompt warnings.

"Highs of 22°C [71.6°F] to 31°C [87.8°F], hottest in the Midwest and West, though a little lower for some east and northeast coasts," he added.

Very warm or hot today🥵. Generally dry & sunny until later in the afternoon☀️ with scattered thunderstorms moving up from the S⛈️. Highs🌡️ of 22 to 31°C, hottest in the midwest & W, though a little lower for some E & NE coasts due to a mostly moderate easterly breeze🍃. pic.twitter.com/41ySNPSUuj — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 27, 2026

Is Ireland having a heatwave?

Technically speaking, this week's high temperatures don't constitute a heatwave in Ireland - at least not yet, anyway,

According to Met Éireann, a heatwave occurs when five or more consecutive Summer Days - which are defined as days when the maximum temperature is higher than 25.0°C - are observed at a Met Éireann station.

The last time a heatwave was observed in Ireland was in September 2023; it lasted six days. The longest heatwave on record for Ireland was in August 1976; it lasted 14 days.