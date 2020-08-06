Lewis Fleming tragically died after falling at Powerscourt Waterfall in Co Wicklow on Wednesday.

Lewis Fleming, a 15-year-old from Ballymoney in Co Antrim, is believed to have died after taking a fall at Powerscourt Waterfall, a popular Wicklow tourist destination, at around 2:30 pm on Wednesday, August 5.

"A male teenage youth was pronounced dead at the scene," a garda spokesperson said. "His body has been removed to the mortuary at St Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown, where a post-mortem will be carried out."

The spokesperson confirmed that gardaí are treating the incident as a tragic accident but said that investigations are ongoing.

Dr. David Carruthers, the principal at Coleraine Grammar School in Co Antrim where Fleming was a student, said in a statement shared on the school's Facebook page: "The whole school community is devastated to hear of the tragic death of Lewis Fleming on holiday in Co. Wicklow, which Gardai are treating as an accident.

"Lewis was a lovely young man, about to enter Year 12, who contributed hugely to school life in the classroom, on the rugby field, the athletics track and in the swimming pool. Lewis had a wide circle of friends, a great sense of fun and will be sorely missed by everyone.

"I personally found Lewis to be an engaging, pleasant pupil who was always happy to have a chat. This is a real tragedy and a terrible loss for Lewis’s whole family and for our school community. Our thoughts and prayers are with Lewis’s family at this tragic time."

Swim Ulster shared this Facebook post in the wake of Fleming's tragic death:

Swim Ulster is deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of the death of 15 year old Lewis Fleming from Ballymoney...

The Irish Times reports that the Irish Coastguard also rescued a second individual from near the top of the waterfall.

A spokesperson told the Irish Times that the fire service requested the Coastguard's assistance to rescue the second person.

"A helicopter was requested in relation to a suspected faller. Rescue 116 was tasked and attended the scene. A second casualty was airlifted to safety. He did not require medical assistance."

Minister for Higher Education and local Wicklow politician Simon Harris praised the Coastguard for their efforts during the rescue and paid tribute to the fallen climber:

Such sad news emerging in County Wicklow from our beautiful Powerscourt this evening. Thoughts of all our community are with the family and friends of the teenager. Thank you to the @IrishCoastGuard for all their efforts https://t.co/Yoocdiq9AJ — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) August 5, 2020

Powerscourt Waterfall is located in the Powerscourt Estate, House and Gardens, and is situated about four miles from the main estate.

The summit of the rocky waterfall is about 120 meters high and conditions are treacherous, with several signs warning people not to climb rocks above a certain level.

