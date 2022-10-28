The $500k donation was made by members of The Tara Circle at a special celebration on Wednesday, October 26 at the new and improved Aisling Irish Center in Yonkers.

“The donation goes a long way to support the recent capital campaign to renovate the center. The Aisling Center has opened its doors once again to welcome back the community,” a press release noted.

“Since the Aisling Center reopened its door more than 10,000 community members have walked in and benefited from the services the center provides. These programs range anywhere from accommodation, employment, and legal counseling to kids' education and senior citizen social groups.”

🥳☘ We had a brilliant night last night here in the Aisling Center with the wonderful Tara Circle!! Thank you to all who... Posted by Aisling Irish Community Center on Thursday, October 27, 2022

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Aisling Irish Center Executive Director Sandra Feeney-Charles praised the donation from Tara Circle, calling it a “significant milestone in the growth of our organization. It not only helps finance the monumental redevelopment the center has undergone but also gives the gift of stability for our future generations by ensuring outright ownership of the center by the community.

“This is a gift that will continue to pay dividends for many generations into the future. We are truly grateful to Tara Circle for its generosity and commitment to keeping the tradition of Irish culture alive.”

The press release added, “Tara Circle has had a particular interest in financially sponsoring and promoting Irish cultural initiatives at the Aisling Center, such as the Aisling Ceili Band and ballad group. In the spirit of cultural benevolence, Tara Circle has emerged as a distinguished institution interested in supporting many Irish and Irish American non-profit organizations serving the community.

“The Tara Circle has an impressive history as an Irish education and cultural center offering an array of programs in Irish history, language, music, theater, and dance. Tara Circle is fast becoming an Irish American powerhouse of financial support across the New York region.

“In the coming months, the Aisling Center will be organizing a pop-up Gaeltacht, forming a Ciorcal Cainte and hosting a ceili dance. This extraordinarily generous donation from the Tara Circle allows the Aisling Center to thrive, and expand while keeping the Irish culture and tradition alive.”

*This column first appeared in the October 26 edition of the weekly Irish Voice newspaper, sister publication to IrishCentral.