19 unions affiliated with the Irish College of Trade Unions Public Services Committee (ICTU PSC) agreed on Friday to defer the strike action scheduled for Wednesday, October 21, following discussions between the Irish Government and trade union representatives.

Wednesday's action was set to be the second national strike in Ireland this month, after some 300,000 civil and public servants participated in work stoppage in pursuit of a better deal on pay on October 14.

However, an initiative led by Taoiseach Micheál Martin aimed at breaking the current impasse has been agreed upon, SIPTU, Ireland's largest trade union, said on Friday.

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"Stretching everyone to their limits"

In a statement issued on Friday via Fórsa, Ireland's second largest trade union, Kevin Callinan, Chair of the ICTU PSC, said that the Irish Government has agreed to appoint an independent third party, Kevin Foley, to conduct an "intensive and focused exercise aimed at constructing a basis for formal negotiations at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC)."

Foley will be assisted by one trade union and one employer nominee, Fórsa said. It is understood that the process may get underway as soon as Saturday morning.

Callinan noted that the Taoiseach had come out of a meeting of the European Council in Brussels to telephone him to indicate his commitment to the process that had been developed following engagement between the union and employer sides.

Callinan went on to say that following his conversation with the Taoiseach, he believed that there was a desire on the part of the Government to reach a public service agreement quickly and an end to the current dispute. He said that this would now need to be demonstrated in practice.

Both SIPTU and Fórsa said on Friday that while Wednesday's strike action has been deferred, work-to-rule action, which began on October 5, remains in place, meaning workers strictly adhere to the duties outlined in their contracts and do not do any additional tasks or duties.

Welcoming the breakthrough, ICTU PSC officers stressed that there remains a pressing need to rebuild trust and confidence in public service industrial relations.

“This week, over 300,000 civil and public servants stood together and spoke with one voice," Callinan said on Friday.

"In an organised and democratic way, they told Government that the cost of living is stretching everyone to their limits.

“It’s crucial that the Government now show that they have listened.”

"A fair outcome for public service workers"

SIPTU Deputy General Secretary Adrian Kane said the development represented an important step forward but stressed that the Government must now demonstrate its commitment to reaching a fair agreement.

“This week, more than 300,000 civil and public servants stood together and spoke with one voice. Through their organised and democratic action, workers sent a clear message that the cost-of-living crisis is stretching working people to their limits.

“Our collective action has brought the parties to the table. We must now ensure that this process delivers a fair outcome for public service workers.

“There remains a pressing need to rebuild trust and confidence in public service industrial relations. The Government must demonstrate in practice that it has listened to workers and is serious about reaching a resolution.”

Kane thanked SIPTU members and staff for their dedication and determination throughout the dispute, and the public for their continued support.

“I want to thank all our members and staff for their outstanding commitment and solidarity, and the public for the support they have shown to workers throughout this dispute.

“The decision to defer next Wednesday’s strike action provides an opportunity to make progress, but the work is far from finished. We will keep members informed as the process develops.

“The work continues.”

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"Move forward together"

Ireland's Taoiseach Micheal Martin said on Friday: “I hope that this initiative we are taking today will allow for all sides to move forward together into meaningful negotiation and ultimately to a successful conclusion.

“I hugely value the contributions our public service workers make. They are the backbone of our healthcare, social care, education and so many other sectors.

"There is now a real opportunity to make progress where both parties are prepared to come together and explore the various issues, with a genuine commitment to dialogue.”

Tánaiste Simon Harris commented: “I welcome this positive development and Government are hopeful that through this engagement we will all be able to find a way forward, which allows for the parties to reach a mutually agreeable outcome.

"Public sector workers are so important to our economy across so many strands of society, and dialogue and engagement are the only way of ensuring a positive pathway forward in everyone’s interest."

TD Jack Chambers, Ireland's Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation, added: “I believe there is now a real opportunity to make progress with both parties coming together to explore the issues that have been raised.

“I am confident there is a genuine commitment to dialogue and I hope that this initiative will now allow both sides to move forward together into meaningful negotiation.

“I have the deepest respect for public servants and the immense contribution they make to our society and our economy.

“Certainty is important for both public servants and the wider public, and I believe that this process is a significant and positive step towards providing that certainty in the period ahead.”