Irish police have made two further arrests concerning an attack on an American tourist in Dublin on July 19.

Stephen Termini, 57, from Buffalo, New York, was admitted to intensive care in Beaumont Hospital after being attacked by a gang of youths on Talbot Street on July 19.

Termini remains in hospital with serious head injuries, while his sister Michelle has stated that he may lose his eye due to the attack.

Gardaí investigating the attack arrested two teenagers on Thursday morning in connection with the attack.

Both were arrested for an alleged offense contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997 and are currently being held in Garda stations in north Dublin, according to a Garda statement.

On Sunday, a 14-year-old boy appeared before a special sitting of the Children's Court after being charged in connection with the assault. He was the first person to be arrested in connection with the attack.

Termini's son Michael Rizzuto has said that he has faith in the Irish police investigation.

Termini's family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover his medical expenses. The online fundraiser has raised more than $120,000 since it was launched six days ago.

Termini had worked odd jobs for a year, saving every penny to visit Ireland, trace his family heritage, and enjoy the music and culture.

His son told RTÉ that Termini was excited about playing music in Ireland the last time he talked to him before the trip.

"That’s where he wanted to be so it really sucks what happened to him," Michael Rizzuto told RTÉ.

"He would give you the shirt off his back, he's a very good man."

Irish politicians have condemned the attack. Speaking on RTÉ’s "This Week" program, Social Democrats politician for Dublin Central, Gary Gannon, said more Gardaí were needed in the inner city.

"We have fallen below 14,000 Gardaí in the state. But we still have to allocate that provision of Gardaí based on where we need the most," he said.

"I can’t imagine a place where we need more Garda presence than in the central part of our capital city. At a very minimum people have a right to go into the city center for whatever purpose they may need, and feel safe."