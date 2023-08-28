An Armagh man is walking the length of Ireland in memory of his late parents and to raise money for a local hospice that cared for them before they passed away.

Stephen Hughes, from Crossmaglen in County Armagh, is walking a total of 548km from Malin Head to Mizen Head to raise funds for the Southern Area Hospice.

Hughes began his walk on August 14 and revealed that he decided to take on the challenge for three reasons, stating that he has always wanted to walk the length of Ireland.

He added that Ireland was his father's favorite place to travel and that his last memorable holiday with his mother and father was traveling from Malin Head to Mizen Head along the Wild Atlantic Way in 2021.

Finally, Hughes said his father had a great love of local GAA club Crossmaglen Rangers and said the club had presented him with a jersey to wear on the walk.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

He said he planned to stop and take photographs at as many local GAA clubs as he can along the way as he passes through Donegal, Derry, Tyrone, Fermanagh, Cavan, Leitrim, Longford, Kilkenny, Westmeath, Offaly, Tipperary, Limerick and Cork.

Stephen Hughes, from Crossmaglen, is completing the 548km walk in a bid to raise funds for the Southern Area Hospice in memory of his late father Pat, who died following a battle with cancerhttps://t.co/Qn37hIztP1 — The Irish News (@irish_news) August 24, 2023

Hughes has raised more than £3,500 ($4,400) since launching the GoFundMe earlier in August, easily surpassing his target of £500 ($630).

"I hope you will accompany me on my journey through my updates and most importantly sponsor me through my GoFundMe page for this service we have and none of us will ever know when we would be so grateful to avail of it," he said in a post on GoFundMe.

Visit Hughes' GoFundMe page to find out more about the ongoing fundraiser.