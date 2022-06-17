Sinéad O'Connor has announced that she will not perform live again in 2022 due to her continuing grief over the death of her son Shane in January.

O'Connor's management company said in a statement that the decision had not been an easy one but added that it was important for her health and wellbeing at this time.

The statement thanked O'Connor's friends and fans for their understanding, adding that their support has been a "great source of comfort and peace" for the Irish singer over the past six months.

"We would also extend our gratitude for the continuing support and understanding of local and international promoters," the statement read.

Shane O'Connor was found dead in County Wicklow on January 7 after reportedly escaping suicide watch at Tallaght Hospital a day earlier.

"My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace," Sinéad O'Connor said in a tweet at the time.

In February, the singer vowed to never sing live again, adding that there "will never be anything to sing about again".

"Just to say, suggestions there’ll be any performances this year or next year or ever again are erroneous. There will never be anything to sing about again. #DropsMike," O'Connor said on Twitter in February.

O'Connor said goodbye to her "beautiful angel" Shane following a "very lovely" Hindu ceremony in January.