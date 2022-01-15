Sinéad O'Connor said goodbye to her son Shane on Saturday after a "lovely Hindu ceremony", the singer announced on Twitter.

Shane O'Connor, 17, was laid to rest following a ceremony at Newlands Cross on Saturday.

"We just said goodbye to our beautiful angel, Shaney. Very lovely Hindu ceremony. Shane will have loved it. He was always chanting Om. Shanti," O'Connor wrote on Twitter.

"I put a few packs of fags in the coffin for him in case there’s none in heaven. He’ll have loved that too. Om. Shanti."

She also shared a link to the Hindu "Mantra for peace of departed soul and grief", saying that she has been playing it all week.

She requested that people send flowers or Hindu objects to the mortuary at Loughlinstown Hospital or the Newlands Cross Crematorium if they wanted to send anything to honor Shane's memory.

The singer announced her son's death on Twitter on January 8, writing that he had "decided to end his earthly struggle".

In a series of tweets before the announcement, O'Connor revealed that her son had gone missing while on suicide watch in Tallaght Hospital's Lynn Ward.

She went on to condemn the HSE, the Irish State, and Ireland's child and family agency Tusla in a series of fiercely critical tweets after Shane was found dead on Friday, January 7.

O'Connor later deleted the tweets and apologized for "lashing out".