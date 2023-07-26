Sergiu Cristian Lingurar, 25, of Ridgewood, New York, appeared at Ennis District Court yesterday, Tuesday, July 25, accused of presenting a false passport for a 13-year-old boy in order for the boy to gain entry to the US.

Lingurar, a Romanian national, allegedly presented the fake passport for the teenager at the US immigration control, the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility at Shannon Airport on Monday, July 24, according to the Irish Independent.

The 13-year-old has since been taken into care, Sergeant Frank O’Grady said in court on Tuesday.

O’Grady told Judge Mary Cashin that Lingurar, who is a father of two young children in the US and works in construction/removals and has been living in the US for a number of years, may be facing further charges and the circumstances of the case remain under investigation.

O’Grady said Lingurar arrived at Dublin Airport from the US on Sunday, July 23 and traveled to Shannon Airport with the teen with the intention of bringing him to the US on Monday.

Lingurar’s solicitor John Casey said his client was accompanying the teenager back to the US as a favor to a friend of his father who he only knows by nickname.

Lingurar was not being paid for accompanying the teen, Casey said, apart from expenses.

O’Grady said that Lingurar has no financial means other than the cost of the flight and accommodation and his travel and accommodation were paid for by a third party.

O’Grady said that the case against Lingurar of presenting a false instrument with the intention of inducing another to accept it as genuine contrary to section 29 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001 carries a prison term up to 10 years on indictment in the circuit court.

Arguing against bail, Insp Paul Slattery argued that Lingurar, who is of no relation to the 13-year-old, has no reason to stay in Ireland and represents a flight risk.

Judge Cashin agreed and remanded Lingurar into custody. Lingurar was due to appear before Ennis District Court today, July 26, via video-link.