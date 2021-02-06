Police in the United Kingdom are attempting to trace the family members of a Dublin man who was murdered in London in 1983 after a suspect was charged with his murder earlier this week.

Christopher Ainscough, 50, was found dead in his home in Shoot-Up Hill Court in Kilburn in 1983. He had suffered significant head injuries and police believe that he was attacked between Dec. 2-5.

Police charged 58-year-old homeless man Anthony Kemp with Ainscough's murder on Tuesday. Kemp appeared at the Wimbledon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, Feb. 3, before making an appearance at London's Old Bailey on Friday.

Read more Man who poisoned, killed Irish dance champion in London sentenced to life in prison

Metropolitan Police opened an investigation in 1983, but Ainscough's attacker was never identified. They were also unable to identify Ainscough's next-of-kin.

The case was reopened in late 2020, however, when a man came forward claiming that he had knowledge of the incident.

Kemp was later arrested and charged on Feb. 2.

Metropolitan Police have now renewed their appeal to locate Ainscough's relatives, urging anyone who knew the murdered Dublin man to get in touch.

"It is nearly 40 years since Christopher Ainscough was murdered and given the significant development in this investigation, we are now putting renewed vigor into identifying his next of kin so we can inform them of this latest news," said Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding of the Specialist Crime Command.

Our colleagues in the UK Metropolitan Police are looking for assistance in locating family members of Christopher Ainscough Christopher is a Dublin born man who was murdered in 1983 Anyone with information can call the MET 020 8721 4205 Further details below https://t.co/NmwN8AX4cd — Garda Info (@gardainfo) February 3, 2021

"If you knew Christopher or his family circumstances then please get in touch – we want to let his family know that Christopher remains at the center of our thoughts and we are doing all we can to get justice for him and his loved ones," Harding continued.