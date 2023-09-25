The man they arrested on Sunday in relation to the fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Bundoran, Co Donegal on Saturday night has been charged, Gardaí in Ballyshannon, Co Donegal said on Monday.

The man, aged in his 20s, is now due to appear before the District Court sitting at Carrick-on-Shannon tomorrow morning, September 26, at 10:30 am.

Gardaí confirmed on Sunday that the man had been arrested for an alleged offense under the Road Traffic Act in relation to a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at about 9:20 pm on Saturday.

The male was detained at a Garda Station in Donegal on Sunday under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí said on Sunday they seized a vehicle in connection with the investigation which will undergo technical examination.

Investigations are ongoing, Gardaí said on Monday evening.

Gardaí said on Sunday that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Atlantic Way, Bundoran in Co Donegal on Saturday night at about 9:20 pm.

The vehicle involved in the collision failed to remain at the scene, Gardaí said.

The pedestrian, a boy aged nine years, was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

The boy has since been named locally as Ronan Wilson, a native of Cookstown, Co Tyrone who was reportedly visiting Bundoran with his family at the time of the tragedy.

Funeral arrangements for Wilson were announced on Monday. A Mass will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, September 28 at St. Mary's Church in Dunamore with burial afterward in the adjoining ceremony. The funeral will be live streamed.

In a notice on RIP.ie, Wilson was described as the "Loving son of Emma and Dean" and "Precious brother of Calum and Amy.

"Cherished grandson of Pat and the late Colette and Paul and Imelda McAuley (Ballycastle). Beloved nephew of Shannon, Shane, Martin, Stephen and Leigh."

"Our Lady of Knock Pray for him," the notice said.

Wilson, who played for the Kildress Wolfe Tones GAA club in Co Tyrone, is being mourned by the wider GAA community; several matches were postponed over the weekend in the wake of the tragedy.

Tyrone GAA expressed its "heartfelt sympathy" to Wilson's parents, siblings, wider family, club mates, and friends on Monday.