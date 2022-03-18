Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney will travel to Warsaw, Poland, today, March 18, to speak to humanitarian organizations assisting those fleeing Ukraine.

Coveney will also meet with his Polish counterpart Minister Zbigniew Rau to discuss perspectives on the crisis and to explore what supports Ireland can provide to Ukraine and its neighbors.

He will also express solidarity with Poland as it endeavors to take in two million Ukrainian refugees.

Coveney will meet with a representative of the United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees (UNHCR) during his visit in addition to members of the Irish community in Poland involved in providing support to Ukrainian refugees.

He will also meet with representatives from the NGO Polish Humanitarian Action.

"As this devastating conflict enters its fourth week I am glad to have this opportunity to visit Poland to discuss perspectives on the crisis with Minister Rau. I also look forward to meeting with a number of organizations on the ground who are supporting those fleeing Ukraine," Coveney said in a statement ahead of the visit.

More than three million refugees have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24, according to the United Nations.

Most refugees have fled to neighboring EU countries, with 1.9 million refugees entering Poland so far.

A total of 6,646 refugees have entered Ireland since the beginning of the conflict, the Irish Cabinet heard on Thursday.

One-third of all Ukrainian refugees in Ireland are currently being accommodated in hotels.

Minister of State Anne Rabbitte said at the beginning of March that Ireland could take in as many as 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine.