A group advocating for Irish neutrality has condemned a report stating that Irish troops will be providing weapons training to Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Peace and Neutrality Alliance Ireland (PANA) urged people to oppose the measure, accusing the Irish Government of disregarding the Irish Constitution.

"Our Government has decided to make us a participant in a war with a nuclear-armed power, in disregard of the Constitution, a century of neutrality, and the interests of the Irish people," PANA said in a statement on Twitter. "It must be utterly opposed."

PANA strongly condemns this. Our Government has decided to make us a participant in a war with a nuclear-armed power, in disregard of the Constitution, a century of neutrality and the interests of the Irish people. It must be utterly opposed. https://t.co/m3ZOVZiGW3 — Peace and Neutrality Alliance (Ireland) (@PANAIreland) August 18, 2023

The Irish Times reports that Irish troops will provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) with training in basic weapons skills and military tactics in addition to training in non-lethal areas such as mine clearance.

The move would be a significant departure from the Irish Government's position of only supporting non-lethal support to Ukraine.

The Irish Times stated that Irish troops will provide training in seven areas, including basic military skills, leadership training, drill instructor training, combat medicine, demining, and explosive disposal.

The publication also reported that the Department of Defence has confirmed the report, adding that a Department spokeswoman has said the training creates "no conflict" with Ireland's policy of neutrality.

In a follow-up tweet, PANA stated that the move would see Ireland abandon its neutrality in aid of Ukraine's "unwinnable" war against Russia.

"Irish neutrality is to be abandoned in aid of Ukraine's unwinnable war to force Russia back to its borders and re-take Crimea. The last time Irish people were sent to war with Russia was the Crimean War 1853-56. War was not in our interests then and it is not now."

Irish neutrality is to be abandoned in aid of Ukraine's unwinnable war to force Russia back to its borders and re-take Crimea. The last time Irish people were sent to war with Russia was the Crimean War 1853-56. War was not in our interests then and it is not now. pic.twitter.com/UwuFPqwFhz — Peace and Neutrality Alliance (Ireland) (@PANAIreland) August 19, 2023

Referencing a recent poll which found that the majority of voters support Ireland's current policy of neutrality, PANA accused the Irish Government of "going against the wishes of the Irish people".

In June, an Irish Times/Ipsos opinion poll found that 61% of people supported Ireland's position of neutrality, with only 26% of people stating that they would like to see a change.