Irish Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae will "look at the circumstances" of an apparent breach of public health guidelines at his pub in Co Kerry after a video was widely circulated on social media.

Footage posted on Twitter by Radio Kerry appears to show a lack of social distancing and mask-wearing among staff members and customers inside the Jackie Healy Rae pub in Kilgarvan, County Kerry.

The footage was initially shared on the Snapchat account of Danny Healy-Rae's daughter Maura, who is also a Kerry councilor.

The video captures wild scenes inside the bar, with customers dancing topless on tables and climbing onto other customers' shoulders.

Danny Healy-Rae is seen dancing with a woman outside the pub at the start of the video, while he is also pictured posing with a group of people inside the bar without wearing a face covering.

The video also shows a maskless member of staff serving drinks to customers at the bar in direct convention with Ireland's COVID-19 regulations, which require hospitality staff to wear masks and customers to receive orders at their table.

Neither Danny Healy-Rae nor his daughter Maura has responded to requests for comment.

His son Johnny told RTÉ that the family was aware of the Radio Kerry video and was not making any comment at this time.

"We are looking at the circumstances and may have a comment later," Johnny Healy-Rae told RTÉ.