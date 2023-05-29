A ceremony marking 100 years since the end of the Irish Civil War was held in Dublin's Garden of Remembrance on Sunday, paying tribute to the 1,400 people who lost their lives in the conflict.

Taoiseach Leo Varakar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin, who lead the two parties that emerged from the Civil War on different sides of the political divide, laid a wreath during Sunday's ceremony to mark the centenary of the conflict coming to an end.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy, Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald, and former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern were among the high-profile figures to attend Sunday's ceremony, while relatives those killed in the conflict were also in attendance.

The ceremony marked 100 years since Frank Aiken, the commander-in-chief of the anti-treaty IRA, gave the order to "dump arms" on May 24, 1923. However, the order wasn't made public by the Irish Government until five days later on May 29.

An estimated 1,400 people died during the 11-month conflict, including key figures of the Irish War of Independence, such as Michael Collins, Cathal Brugha, and Harry Boland.

Defence Forces chaplain Fr. Dan McCarthy read a prayer during Sunday's ceremony of reconciliation, while the Cór Linn Youth Choir performed "Meet Me Here" for the ceremony's opening song.

Violinist Aoife Ní Bhriain also performed "An Buachaill Caol Dubh", while comedian Laura O'Mahony read out Patrick Kavanagh's poem "Peace".

The ceremony, which sought to highlight the power of song and culture in peace-building, featured no formal speeches.

It is also the penultimate event of Ireland's decade of centenaries, which will end with an event marking the 100th anniversary of Ireland joining the League of Nations in September.

Other events took place around the country on Wednesday to mark the 100th anniversary of the "dump arms" order.